Bachar Houli and Elle Steele announced as keynote speakers for 2024 Golf Summit

Paralympian Elle Steele and three-time AFL premiership winner Bachar Houli have joined the list of keynote speakers who will share their inspirational stories at this year's Golf Summit.

While the duo has had great success in their sporting endeavours, it’s their accomplishments outside the sporting setting that have made them leaders in the Australian community.

Their presentations will be a feature of the Golf Summit at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 16-17.

Both Elle and Bachar know what it is like to face adversity in sport, and their presentations will focus on what golf can do to become more accessible and welcoming to people from all walks of life.

Elle describes herself as having a resume like no one else - Paralympian, gold medallist, model, entrepreneur, and mentor.

At just 17, Elle swam for Australia in the 2000 Sydney Paralympics, breaking the 400-metre freestyle national record in the process, and went on to captain a number of Australian swimming teams.

Born with a congenital disability called Arthrogryposis, and Amniotic band syndrome, Elle has had more than 30 surgeries throughout her life and had to relearn to walk multiple times.

Elle’s session at the Golf Summit, will delve into her experiences growing up with a disability, offering insights into challenges faced within the golf industry due to societal attitudes.

Emphasising the need for a "disability revolution" specific to golf, the session will explore themes of equal rights, challenges to stereotypes, and envisions a more inclusive golfing community.

Similar to Elle, Bachar Houli has used his unique experiences in professional sport to become a leader for social and community change in his retirement.

An ex-Richmond Tigers player, Bachar was the first devout Muslim to play AFL at the highest level, already becoming a leader for his community with his first game.

He went on to play 232 games in the AFL, including three premiership wins with Richmond and being named in the 2019 All-Australian team.

In retirement, he has founded the Bachar Houli Foundation, which aims to foster the development of young Muslims and offer a sense of belonging through football development.

Using his own experience, the Bachar Houli Foundation is developing young leaders with the Muslim community.

Both Elle and Bachar are role models for younger members of the community, and through their work, are enring that opportunities for those who look up to them are forever increasing.

The Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.

