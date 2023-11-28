28 Nov 2023 | Amateur golf |
Australia's top amateurs head to The Dunes
by Golf Australia
The Dunes Medal begins today on the Mornington Peninsula.
Played at The Dunes Golf Links, the tournament brings together the countries best amateurs in a 72-hole stroke play format.
With an honour roll that includes Hannah Green, Jason Day, Grace Kim and Jarryd Felton, a win at the Dunes Medal can be a sign of big things to come.
Nathan Page and Kathryn Norris were the 2022 champions.
Follow the scores here.
