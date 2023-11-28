Australia's top amateurs head to The Dunes

28 Nov 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Dunes Medal begins today on the Mornington Peninsula.

Played at The Dunes Golf Links, the tournament brings together the countries best amateurs in a 72-hole stroke play format.

With an honour roll that includes Hannah Green, Jason Day, Grace Kim and Jarryd Felton, a win at the Dunes Medal can be a sign of big things to come.

Nathan Page and Kathryn Norris were the 2022 champions.

Follow the scores .