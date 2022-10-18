Australia's Nomura Cup team confirmed

18 Oct 2022 | Amateur golf |

Jack Buchanan, Jye Pickin and Quinnton Croker will represent Australia at the Nomura Cup at the Manila Southwoods Golf Club in the Philippines from 15-18 November.

The biennial tournament, which is also known as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Team Championship, is back on the international golf calendar for the first time since 2017 with the Australian team determined to add to their remarkable legacy in the event.

Australia are the most successful nation in the event’s near 60-year history having triumphed on ten occasions and after the 2019 Hong Kong protests, and the Covid-19 pandemic, kept the tournament off the radar of the country’s top male amateurs for five years, Golf Australia’s General Manager High Performance Brad James is delighted by its return.

“The Nomura Cup has been an integral part of Australian male amateurs' journeys so to have the event taking place once again is a big boost for those players eager to perform on the international stage,” James said.

“Presidents Cup star Cameron Davis was a part of our winning team in 2013 and Open champion Cameron Smith was also a member of a triumphant Australian squad two years earlier. They have both shown that success in this event can help propel players onto successful professional careers.

“We’ve put together a strong team this year who are really eager to represent their country. Jack, Jye and Quinnton have all been consistent performers on home soil and they have all improved this year from having chances to tee it up overseas. We’re excited to see what they can do wearing the green and gold next month.”

South Australian Buchanan is the reigning Golf Australia Men’s Order of Merit champion, he finished runner-up at this year’s Australian Amateur and he won his home state’s amateur championship last month.

Queenslander Croker has also been in the winners circle recently having triumphed at the Mandurah Amateur Open in early September, while he claimed a dominant wire-to-wire in his first time competing internationally at the inaugural LLD International Amateur Championship in Singapore in May.

Newcastle’s Pickin, who won the NSW Junior Championship in 2018 and has consistently represented his state at junior and open age level, rounds out the team fresh off playing amateur tournaments in the United States during the northern hemisphere summer.

The 72-hole tournament involves the two best scores from each team counting each day, and the Australian team will be under the guidance of the current Queensland scholarship coach Ji McBryde who is taking on the team manager and coach roles.