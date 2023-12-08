Australia’s leading juniors ready for Greg Norman Junior Masters

08 Dec 2023 | Amateur golf | Participation | Women and girls |

The country’s leading junior golfers will converge on the Palmer Gold Coast Golf Club from next week for the 33rd Greg Norman Junior Masters.

Hosted by Golf Australia at the Robina course, this qualifying-only event will attract more than 200 of the best juniors from across the country, the majority hailing from Queensland, with several travelling from New South Wales and the Northern Territory to compete.

The event comprises of four rounds of stroke-play on December 11-14 with a 54-hole cut.

The field includes defending champions Haruhi Nakatani and Taj Egea, as well as the top eight Queensland Boys Order of Merit players, and three of the top 10 Australian Girls’ Order of Merit players.

Nakatani won the 2022 Queensland Girls’ Order of Merit and followed this up with a strong 2023, featuring several runners-up finishes in State Junior Amateur events.

Egea has also had a strong year, taking out the NSW Junior Championship, and was named in the Queensland Teams for the Australian Junior Inter-State Team, and School Sport Australia 18 Years & Under Championship.

Other players in the field to look out for include Elly Petersen, who currently leads the Queensland Girls’ Order of Merit and is ranked third on the Australian Girls’ Order of Merit, and Dujuan Snyman who currently sits fourth on the Australian Boys’ Order of Merit and was runner-up at the Queensland Junior Amateur this year.

Golf Australia’s, Participation Manager for Queensland and Northern Territory, Scott Simons said: “The Greg Norman Junior Masters is a great way to finish the year for junior golf in Queensland. With such a strong field and both defending champions from 2022, it's quite exciting to see who will finish on top in 2023.

“With Christmas just around the corner this event has not only the highest quality golf being played but is also a great way for families to get together to celebrate the year that was.

"All of this is with the generous and continued support from Professor Clive Palmer."

Golf Australia’s State Manager for Queensland & Northern Territory Luke Bates is excited for the event and to see Australia’s best juniors battle it out.

“The Greg Norman Junior Masters has been a key event in the pathway for Queensland’s junior golfers for 33 years, and its list of past winners demonstrates this with Karrie Webb, Adam Scott, Grace Kim, Minjee Lee and Cameron Smith, just a few to name,” he said.

“The event not only attracts the top players, but also their families. There is plenty of great golf on display over the week and many activities for those involved to take up while visiting the Gold Coast.”

Bates also thanked businessman Prof. Clive Palmer for his continued involvement and contribution to the Greg Norman Junior Masters.

The Greg Norman Junior Masters is proudly sponsored by Drewmaster, Titleist and the Brisbane Nomads.