Australia’s best female amateurs vying for Karrie Webb Scholarships

04 Sep 2024 | Women and girls | Amateur golf |

The race is on for Australia’s best young female amateur golfers to earn one of two Karrie Webb Scholarships for 2025 and receive the huge opportunity to spend a week with the seven-time major champion.

The scholarships are awarded based on performance in the KW Series presented by Nippon Shaft as well as position on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

This year’s Karrie Webb Scholarship winners were Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (WA) and Caitlin Peirce (SA), who spent a week with the Australian golf legend in the US in June, following a tradition that has included the likes of Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Grace Kim and Gabi Ruffels.

"I’m incredibly excited to present the Karrie Webb Scholarships for another year and see who our recipients for 2025 will be,” Karrie Webb said.

“Watching the progress of so many of our past scholarship holders has been inspiring.

“Seeing Maddy turn professional and embark on her journey with the Epson Tour, and watching Caitlin take on international tournaments and gain invaluable experience, has been a reminder of why this series is so important.

“It’s also fantastic to have Nippon Shaft back on board as a partner this year. Their support has been instrumental in making the KW Series a success, and I’m thrilled that they share our commitment to nurturing the next generation of female talent.”

Organised by Golf Australia as part of its commitment to growing the game for women and girls, the KW Series presented by Nippon Shaft includes events at both the amateur and professional levels across the country.

It began in Western Australia in the past two weeks with Ella Scaysbrook winning the Bowra & O’Dea Women’s Classic and Amie Phobubpa the Mandurah Amateur Classic.

The early season schedule also includes the Queensland Stroke Play, Keperra Bowl, Tasmanian Amateur, Dunes Medal and Port Phillip Amateur.

Golf Australia’s Women and Girls Pathway Manager Stacey Peters said: “We are very appreciative and honoured to have Karrie and Nippon Shaft’s ongoing support and investment in Australian golf via the Karrie Webb Scholarships and KW Series.

“The scholarships provide an awesome opportunity for our best amateur golfers to take their career to the next level by learning from one of the game’s all-time greats.

“The first tournaments in the KW Series produced some exceptional golf and we expect that to continue as the season progresses.”