Australians take on big amateur events

17 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australians are competing around the world in major amateur competitions this week, highlighted by the Toyota World Junior in Japan and the R&A's Amateur Championship in Ireland.

Australia’s junior teams are chasing their first triumph at a Toyota World Junior in more than a decade as the teams tee it up in Nagoya, Japan.

The Toyota World Junior is an annual 72-hole strokeplay teams event which has been contested by some of the best players in the history of the game.

Japan swept the competition last year.

Australia’s most recent win came for the boys team in 2012.

The tournament begins on Tuesday at Chukyo Golf Club outside Nagoya, with three boys and three girls on each team.

Both champions of the recent Australian Junior Amateur, Shyla Singh (Southport Golf Club) and Sam Cascio (The Australian Golf Club), are competing.

Runner-up to Cascio at the Junior Amateur, Kayun Mudadana (NSW Golf Club) and Queenslander Chase Oberle (The Brisbane Golf Club) complete the boys team.

Australian Amateur runner-up Amelia Harris is in the girls team alongside Singh with prolific winner Sarah Hammett from Queensland completing the girls trio.

At Ballyliffin, the Australians include Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Jasper Stubbs, Queensland wunderkind Billy Dowling and Victoria's Phoenix Campbell, history-making winner of the 2023 Queensland PGA.

The competitors will play two rounds of strokeplay to qualify, followed by matchplay for the top 64. Australian teams:

Girls:

Sarah Hammett (QLD) Amelia Harris (VIC) Shyla Singh (QLD)

Boys:

Kayun Mudadana (NSW) Sam Cascio (NSW) Chase Oberle (QLD)

Australians competing at Ballyliffin: Declan O’Donovan (NSW) Jake Riley (NSW) Kai Komulainen (Qld) Kade Webber (NSW) Adam Coull (NSW) Jasper Stubbs (Vic) Lincoln Morgan (Qld) Will Bowen (Qld) Abel Eduard (Vic) Billy Dowling (Qld) Phoenix Campbell (Vic) Harry Takis (Qld)