Australian team selected for Toyota Junior Golf World Cup

10 May 2024 | Amateur golf |

Golf Australia has selected the team that will represent the country at this year's Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, which is held each summer in Japan.

First contested in 1992, the tournament has featured many a future star, including Australia's own Cameron Smith, as well as Rose Zhang, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, to name but a few.

Although Australia has only one win in the championship – the 2012 Boy's event – they have often featured on the podium, and have picked a very strong team for this year.

Both champions of the recent Australian Junior Amateur, Shyla Singh (Southport Golf Club) and Sam Cascio (The Australian Golf Club), headline the Australian team.

Runner-up to Cascio at the Junior Amateur, Kayun Mudadana (NSW Golf Club) has also been picked on the team, with Queenslander Chase Oberle (The Brisbane Golf Club) rounding out the three boys.

Singh is joined by two very familiar names on the girl's team in Sarah Hammett (Emerald Lakes Golf Club) and Amelia Harris (Yarra Yarra Golf Club), both of whom already boast impressive amateur résumés.

The tournament will be held from June 18-21 at Chukyo Golf Club in Japan and is played over 72-holes of individual stroke play.

Australian Team

Girls:

Sarah Hammett (QLD)

Amelia Harris (VIC)

Shyla Singh (QLD)

Boys:

Kayun Mudadana (NSW)

Sam Cascio (NSW)

Chase Oberle (QLD)