Australian team named for Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur

02 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

The Australian team to contest the Asia Pacific Senior Amateur has been selected, with the event to include women for the first time as it returns from a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sue Wooster (Vic), Nadene Gole (Vic), Jacqui Morgan (NSW), Mark Allen (Vic), Greg Rhodes (Vic), Ken Brewer (NSW) and Ian Frost (Qld) will compete for the individual and team trophies over 54-holes, at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Selangor, Malaysia from 22-24 November.

Players were selected based on their performances at the recently completed Australian Senior Amateur held at Launceston Golf Club, and results from the national senior Order of Merit.

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, said: “In view of the increasing the number of senior women golfers in the region, the APGC recognises the importance in providing a platform for them to compete.

“We surveyed our member countries on the subject and there was overwhelming support for us to go ahead with launching the APGC Women’s Senior Amateur Championship this year. It will be a welcome new addition to the APGC’s annual calendar of championships.”

