Australian Senior Amateur goes west

09 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Western Australia is preparing to welcome the nation’s top senior golfers from October 18-20. The Australian Senior Amateur is the pinnacle event for senior golfers in Australia and returns in 2023 with the men’s and the women’s events being played at the same time, on the same course, for their own titles. Golf Australia’s general manager of events & operations, Therese Magdulski said: “It is wonderful to return to the west for our national championship for senior golfers after eight years. The opportunity to play one of the best golf courses in the country will ensure the event attracts the top senior players.” The 2023 event will be the second year of the joint format where golf Australia is proud to be able to showcase men and women’s golf at the same time. The championships will comprise 54 holes of stroke play for both men and women. Widely acknowledged as Western Australia’s premier private golf club and set amongst a tranquil botanical haven for wildlife, Lake Karrinyup has a strong history of hosting championships. Lake Karrinyup Country Club’s Director of Golf, Craig Ridge said: “Lake Karrinyup Country Club is very proud of the innumerable national and international championship events we have hosted throughout our 95-year history. “The best players in the world have graced our fairways within the Australian Open, Johnnie Walker Classic, Perth International, World Super 6, WA Open and Australian Amateur Championships and we look forward to welcoming the best male and female senior amateur golfers from across the country to experience Lake Karrinyup Country Club and contest the national title in October 2023.” Entries are now open, with a handicap limit of 8.0 for men and 16.0 for women. Click for further information and to enter.