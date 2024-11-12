Australian Long Drive is back for the summer

12 Nov 2024 | Long drive | Tournaments | Participation |

Long drive returns to the Australian summer, with the opening event of the season to be played at Royal Queensland Golf Club during the BMW Australian PGA Championship on Saturday, November 23.

With a minimum of $30,000 in prizemoney and bonus payments on offer over the summer, there are sure to be some intense battles as our biggest hitters of the golf ball are unleashed.

At each event, hitters contest qualifying rounds in simulators, before the top eight advance to the elimination matchplay final. Players have three minutes to hit six balls, with many drives exceeding 350 metres.

There'll be $5000 prizemoney up for grabs at Royal Queensland, with the winner taking home an additional $5000 to attend the 2025 World Long Drive Final in the US.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Participation, David Gallichio said: “We believe that all golf is golf and everyone can play the way they want to. And for some, we know that is about hitting the ball as far as they can.

“These players are impressive – it is fun to watch.”

More Australian Long Drive events over the Summer of Golf will be announced soon.

Further information and to enter the Royal Queensland event – click .

Entry for spectators is included with their ticket to the BMW Australian PGA Championship, with the final taking place on the first tee at approximately 4pm once the final putt is holed for round three.