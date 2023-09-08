Australian Long Drive Championship offers trip to world final

08 Sep 2023 | Participation |

A massive incentive will be on the line when Golf Australia stages the 2023 Australian Long Drive Championship on September 24.

The event for golf's biggest hitters will be held in Melbourne at the Home of Australian Golf - Sandy Golf Links, with the winner and runner-up receiving tickets to the World Long Drive Final in Atlanta in the United States on October 18-22.

In the unique format which aligns with Golf Australia's philosophy that "all golf is golf and all of us can be golfers", simulators will be used for the qualifying rounds, with participants able to hit as many “sets” as they like to qualify in the top eight for the final.

One set consists of six balls, which must be hit within a three-minute period.

Once the top eight players are decided, they head into a traditional matchplay format on the outdoor range, with each player having one set for each matchplay round.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Participation, David Gallichio said: “We have been exploring the opportunity to get involved in Long Drive for a while, and we feel now is the right time.

“It fits really nicely into us showcasing that all forms of golf is golf, and this event is just the beginning."

Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events was just as excited.

“This is a new and different event for us to stage,” she said.

“It will be really exciting to bring to life the simulators at the Australian Golf Centre for the qualifying rounds, before seeing these long drivers hit it over 300 metres on the outdoor range for the final”.

Any players are welcome to enter, with entries now open. Click here to enter: .

Spectator entry is free with the final taking place from 4.30pm-5.30pm on Sunday, September 24 at Sandy Golf Links.