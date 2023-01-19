Australian Junior heads to Tasmania Golf Club

19 Jan 2023 | Amateur golf |

The nation’s top junior golfers will descend on Tasmania Golf Club in Hobart from April 11-14 for their shot at claiming the Australian Junior crown.

The national championship for amateurs aged 17 years and under is an important step in the high-performance pathway for Australia’s emerging talents with the names of multiple major champions appearing on the trophies.

“The honour roll is undoubtably one of the strongest across all of Australian golf, with the likes of Adam Scott, Minjee Lee, Jason Day, Su Oh, and Cameron Smith headlining the winner’s list,” said Golf Australia’s general manager of events & operations Therese Magdulski.

“With back-to-back champions Jeneath Wong and Jeffrey Guan having left the junior ranks, this year’s event opens the door for our next champions.”

For a third consecutive year, the boys’ and girls’ competitions will be played on the one course at the same time and prize money is once again on the line for the top five finishers in each field after it was first introduced at The Vines of Reynella in 2022.

The boys’ and girls’ championships each comprise 72-holes of stroke play, with a cut after 54-holes.

“We look forward to returning to Tasmania Golf Club for the Australian Junior,” Magdulski said.

“The club has been a fantastic host of State and National tournaments in the past, so we are excited for the opportunity to now showcase Australia’s best junior golfers,” she said.

Tasmania Golf Club’s course is set amongst natural bushland on a spectacular headland almost surrounded by water with magnificent views of the waters of: Pittwater, Five Mile Beach, Barilla Bay, the Coal River Valley and Mt Wellington visible from around the course.

The fairways and hazards are defined by endemic eucalypts, casuarinas and native grasses, while exposure to the elements results in a challenging, undulating course characterised by well-bunkered, sloping greens that reward well-thought-out approach shots.

“We are thrilled to have Australia’s best juniors heading our way,” said Tasmania Golf Club President John Milbourne.

“Having never hosted the Australian Boys’ Amateur and not having hosted the Girls’ for over 40 years it is an exciting prospect to see the stars of the future.”

As an additional drawcard, both winners will receive an exemption into the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney.

Entries are now open, with a handicap limit of 4.0 for boys and 10.4 for girls.

for further information.