Australian Junior Amateur heads west

22 Jan 2024

Western Australia is preparing to welcome the nation’s top junior golfers in April for the Australian Junior Amateur and Interstate Teams Matches. The Australian Junior will be played at Gosnells Golf Club from 9-12 April, followed by the Interstate Teams Matches at Royal Fremantle Golf Club from 15-18 April. Golf Australia’s general manager of events & operations, Therese Magdulski said: “The events are important in the high-performance pathway for Australia’s emerging talent. “The Australian Junior honour roll is undoubtedly one of the strongest across all of Australian golf, with the likes of Adam Scott, Minjee Lee, Jason Day, Su Oh, and Cameron Smith headlining the winners’ list.” Players also experience the pressure of playing for prizemoney, with the boys’ and girls’ champions each taking home $1350, as well as a start in the 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open. The individual championships comprise 72-holes of stroke play, with a cut after 54-holes. The teams event follows, with teams of five boys and five girls from the six states and two territories playing round robin match play over a gruelling four days of competition. “We look forward to returning to both Gosnells and Royal Fremantle Golf Clubs,” Magdulski said. “Both have been fantastic hosts of our events in the past, so we are excited for the opportunity to now showcase Australia’s best junior golfers,” she said. Gosnells, in Perth's southern suburbs, is set in a natural Australia bush setting so it pays to keep the ball on the fairway,

The club was formed in 1945 at Maddington and later moved to Canning Vale, the current site which was discovered by Athol Doig in the course of his employment as a quarry engineer and chosen with help from then club champion Lindsay George.

Royal Fremantle is where it all started for arguably Australia’s most famous golfing siblings – Min Woo and Minjee Lee. The tree-lined fairways, numerous curves and doglegs and undulating topography create a strategically demanding course that places a premium on shot selection and ball control.

And when the prevailing sea breeze – the Fremantle Doctor – blows in, the course can take on an entirely different and testing character again. Entries are now open, with a handicap limit of 4.4 for boys and 11.0 for girls.

The WA State government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest are major supporters of the 2024 Australian Junior Amateur and Interstate Teams Matches in Western Australia. Sport and recreation creates vibrant, inclusive and connected WA communities.