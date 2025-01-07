Australian Golf Power Rankings: January 7

07 Jan 2025 | Professional golf |

Given the influence Australian golf is currently having on the world stage, we thought it timely to launch the Australian Golf Power Rankings, a weekly feature that will showcase our best performers throughout the year.

In 2025 we will have a record Australian representation on the LPGA Tour, the likes of Adam Scott, Jason Day, Cam Davis and Min Woo Lee chasing more success on the PGA TOUR, Elvis Smylie will join Jason Scrivener and David Micheluzzi as a member of the DP World Tour, Ripper GC will be out to defend their LIV Golf Teams title and Kelsey Bennett will have a rookie season on the Ladies European Tour alongside Kirsten Rudgeley.

We will have competitors on the Asian Tour, Epson Tour, Japan Golf Tour, LET Access Series, Korn Ferry Tour and even TGL.Success will come, and this will be the place to keep track of it all.

10. Kelsey Bennett Finished tied for seventh at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open and then secured her Ladies European Tour card for 2025 at Final Stage of Qualifying School in Morocco. Was exempt into Final Stage courtesy of her finish on the LET Access Series points list highlighted by a breakthrough win in France in September.

9. Lucas Herbert Was a colossus for Ripper GC and then converted that form into success on home soil with victory at the Ford NSW Open at Murray Downs. Backed that up with a tie for fifth at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath.

8. Minjee Lee A tie for fourth early in the year was Lee’s only top-five finish in 2024, her first winless season since the Covid-interrupted 2020 season. Despite struggles with the putter and shortened preparation was tied for seventh at ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open.

7. Cam Davis Enjoyed a terrific finish to the 2024 PGA TOUR season on the back of a second victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Was tied for sixth at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and was T13th in his 2025 season-opener at The Sentry in Hawaii.

6. Stephanie Kyriacou It took an eagle on the 72nd hole to deny the Sydneysider a maiden major title at the Amundi Evian Championship and she closed out 2024 with a tie for seventh at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and 54th on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

5. David Micheluzzi Completed an outstanding rookie season by playing his way into the DP World Tour Playoffs and then began his 2025 campaign with a fifth-place finish at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

4. Elvis Smylie Potential finally translated into professional victories as Smylie took the Australian summer by storm. Battled ferocious winds and Jak Carter to win the WA Open in a playoff and then stared down Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to win the BMW Australian PGA Championship, thus securing status on the DP World Tour for the next two years. Currently leads Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

3. Cameron Smith After leading Ripper GC to the team title on LIV Golf in 2024, Smith returned home and did everything but win on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Smith was third at the Queensland PGA and then runner-up at both the Ford NSW Open and BMW Australian PGA Championship.

2. Adam Scott Finished 2024 as Australia’s highest-ranked male player at No.18 in the world and began his 2025 campaign with a tie for 15th at The Sentry in Hawaii.

1. Hannah Green Last start was a valiant tie for fourth at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and enters the new year looking to back up her three-win season on the LPGA Tour in 2024.