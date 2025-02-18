Australian Golf Power Rankings: February 18

18 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

Torrey Pines played tough, Ripper GC struggled to make a run at The Grange and our top two women enjoyed a week off.

Hira Naveed’s tie for eighth at the PIF Saudi Ladies International was a notable performance that hints at further success in her second year on the LPGA Tour while Scott Hend narrowly missed out on becoming the first Aussie to win internationally on the Legends Tour in Spain.

The next fortnight will likely be pivotal to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season standings with the $NZ2 million New Zealand Open to follow the final Webex Players Series event of the season at Castle Hill Country Club in Sydney.

10. Anthony Quayle (Last week: 10)

Enjoyed the week off after fighting the ferocious winds to a tie for 12th at the Vic Open. Currently seventh on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Quayle returns this week as one of the form players on tour at the Webex Players Series Sydney at Castle Hill Country Club.

9. Min Woo Lee (9)

Battled gamely through cold and windy weather to shoot 71 on day one of the Genesis Invitational but dropped from the frame with 77 in Round 2. Closed with 2-under 70 to finish in a tie for 48th to add to his three top-20 finishes in his previous three starts including a tie for 12th at the WM Phoenix Open.

8. Kelsey Bennett (7)

Rose to a career high of 304 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking on the back of her fourth-place finish at the Vic Open. After a week off returns to the WPGA Tour of Australasia this week at Webex Players Series Sydney where she missed the cut on the number 12 months ago.

7. Lucas Herbert (8)

Began the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide in a share of ninth and with aspirations of a podium finish. Tied for fourth in the season-opener, Herbert shot 75 in the final round at The Grange but shapes as one of the tournament favourites at next week’s New Zealand Open.

6. Elvis Smylie (6)

The BMW Australian PGA champ is currently catching his breath before the New Zealand Open in Queenstown next week. Will tee it up at Millbrook Resort with the opportunity to clinch the 2024-2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

5. Minjee Lee (5)

After two encouraging performances first up on the LPGA Tour has returned home to continue her preparation for the bigger block of the 2025 season. Slated to return to play at the HSBC Women’s World Championship next week in Singapore.

4. Jason Day (4)

On the back foot after shooting 76 in the rain and wind of day one at the Genesis Invitational. Added one final memory to a course where he has tremendous history, holing a 33-footer for eagle on the 72nd hole despite finding the trap with his tee shot.

3. Adam Scott (3)

Was our highest-placed finisher at Torrey Pines, making birdie at each of his final two holes to climb into a tie for 37th at the relocated Genesis Invitational.

2. Cam Davis (2)

Missed the cut in challenging conditions at the Genesis Invitational after earning a tie for fifth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

1. Hannah Green (1)

Spent the week home in Perth working with coach Ritchie Smith on the back of a fourth-place finish at the Founders Cup. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Green will next tee it up in defence of her HSBC Women’s World Championship next week in Singapore.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.