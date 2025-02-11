Australian Golf Power Rankings: February 11

11 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |

The stars are coming out to play as our Aussies continue to exert their influence on the world stage.

A three-time winner last season, Hannah Green had her first top-five finish of the new LPGA year at the Founders Cup in Florida as NSW Open champion Lucas Herbert kicked off the LIV Golf season with a tie for fourth in Riyadh.

The chef, Min Woo Lee, brought the heat to the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open on his way to a tie for 12th as Kelsey Bennett continued her strong form on home soil with a tie for fourth at the Vic Open.

There are Aussies in the mix everywhere you look, and they’re just getting started.

10. Anthony Quayle (Last week: 8)

Handled the hurricane that swept through 13th Beach better than most on Sunday, climbing into a share of 12th courtesy of a round of 1-over 73. Remains seventh on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and in the hunt for one of three DP World Tour cards at season’s end.

9. Min Woo Lee (New entry)

Quietly building into his work in 2025. Tied for 17th in his first two starts in Dubai and at Pebble Beach, Lee brought his world-renowned showmanship to the WM Phoenix Open. He sent the crowd into a frenzy with a near ace at the par-3 16th on Saturday on his way to a tie for 12th.

8. Lucas Herbert (New entry)

Led the charge for Ripper GC in the LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh. On the back of his NSW Open and tie for fifth at the Australian Open, Herbert was in the hunt for a first LIV Golf individual win right up until the final hole, ultimately finishing in a tie for fourth.

7. Kelsey Bennett (10)

Kelsey’s climb up the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking is set to continue after the 2025 Ladies European Tour rookie was tied for fourth at the Vic Open. Has finished inside the top seven in each of her past four starts on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

6. Elvis Smylie (5)

A second straight missed cut on the DP World Tour for the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Due to return to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia where he continues to lead the Order of Merit at the New Zealand Open in a fortnight’s time.

5. Minjee Lee (7)

Rounds of 68-69 across the weekend saw Lee finish in a share of 28th at the Founders Cup in Florida. On the back of a top-five finish first up at the Tournament of Champions, it is another building block in a bigger and better 2025 campaign.

4. Jason Day (4)

Skipped the WM Phoenix Open after finishing tied for 13th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Holds his spot at No.32 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

3. Adam Scott (3)

Like Day, took the week off ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational. At No.24, remains Australia’s highest-ranked player on the Official World Golf Ranking.

2. Cam Davis (2)

Producing a level of consistency on the PGA TOUR befitting his talent. The New South Welshman missed the WM Phoenix Open after earning a share of fifth with an all-world birdie on the 72nd hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

1. Hannah Green (1)

Giving every indication that she intends to follow-up her three-win season last year with more of the same in 2025. Tied for 20th in the LPGA season opener, Green was tied for fourth at the Founders Cup. Her next event will be the defence of her HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore starting February 27.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.