Australian Golf Power Rankings: April 2

02 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

Two of Australian golf’s most feted young players delivered the goods when it mattered the most in a memorable week for Aussie golf at home and abroad.

The talent that had never been questioned was paired with a greater work ethic and mental strength to clinch Min Woo Lee his first PGA TOUR win as Harrison Crowe rode the ferocious winds of the Mornington Peninsula to go bogey-free in the final round and win The National Tournament.

The 2022 New South Wales Open champion as an amateur, it marked Crowe’s first win as a professional as Anthony Quayle was rewarded for an ultra-consistent season back on home soil with his best finish of the summer.

Major champions Hannah Green and Jason Day showed promising signs in their return to action as Kirsten Rudgeley closed out her run of events in Australia with a tie for fourth at the World Sand Greens Championship.

10. Harrison Crowe (New)

Re-established his status as a player for the big occasion with a thrilling victory at The National Tournament in Victoria to round out the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season. Completed a sneaky-good season to finish eighth on the Order of Merit with top-10 finishes at the Australian Open, BMW Australian PGA Championship and Ford NSW Open.

9. Kirsten Rudgeley (8)

Tied for second at the Ford Women’s NSW Open, Rudgeley kept the competitive juices flowing with a tie for fourth at the World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong. Is now set up for her third season on the Ladies European Tour where a breakthrough win beckons.

8. Jason Day (6)

Solid return to play after Day was forced to withdraw from THE PLAYERS Championship with a stomach virus. Shot 66 in the final round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open to earn a share of 27th in a nice tune-up two weeks out from The Masters.

7. Anthony Quayle (10)

He described it as the best shot of his life and it will be a contender for shot of the season after Anthony Quayle blistered a 2-iron 215 metres at the 72nd hole for the birdie that clinched outright second at The National Tournament. It also clinched DP World Tour status for 2026 in what was his eighth top-five finish of the season.

6. Elvis Smylie (5)

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner had the luxury of taking the week off as he sets his sights on a comprehensive campaign on the DP World Tour.

5. Minjee Lee (4)

Embraced the role of cheerleader as little brother wrapped up his maiden PGA TOUR win in Houston. Returns to play this week at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas.

4. Karl Vilips (2)

It appears to be either feast or famine for Karl Vilips, the Puerto Rico Open winner missing his past three cuts including last week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

3. Lucas Herbert (3)

Managed to hold on to third on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and now has a DP World Tour exemption category available to him at the end of the year should he need it. Has two top fives on LIV Golf this year along with a top 10 at the International Series Macau.

2. Hannah Green (1)

Sharpened her game for the long campaign ahead with a tie for 44th at the Ford Championship, just Green’s fourth tournament of the year. Already boasts two top-seven finishes as she seeks to follow up her three-win 2024 season.

1. Min Woo Lee (7)

The late urging from his manager to tee it up yielded Min Woo Lee’s first PGA TOUR win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. The four-stroke lead he held at the start of the final round had been eaten into, necessitating a clutch up-and-down from the back fringe to win by one. Now Australia’s highest-ranked male player at No.22 in the world.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.