Australian Golf Power Rankings April 15

We had Jason Day in the hunt until deep into the first men’s major of the year; now it’s the turn of our Aussie women to take centre stage.

Starting with this week’s JM Eagle LA Championship where Hannah Green will seek to make it three straight and building into the first women’s major of 2025 next week with the Chevron Championship.

All nine LPGA Tour exempt Aussies are in the field this week and over on the Ladies European Tour, Kelsey Bennett’s third-place finish at the SA Women’s Open was her second straight top-10 finish.

We have entered the best four months of the golf year and our Aussies are primed to play leading roles.

10. Kelsey Bennett (New)

Is at a career high of No.227 in the world on the back of her best finish on the Ladies European Tour. On the back of a tie for eighth at the Joburg Ladies Open, Bennett was third at the SA Women’s Open. The 25-year-old is now 16th on the Order of Merit in her rookie season on the LET.

9. Stephanie Kyriacou (Last week: 9)

Despite having the week off, rose another two spots in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking and is now No.46 in the world. That is a career best and with the first women’s major of the season a week away, looks ready to join Hannah Green and Minjee Lee as a consistent contender in golf’s showpiece events.

8. Elvis Smylie (7)

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner resumes his rookie season on the DP World Tour this week at the Volvo China Open on the back of shooting 59 in the club comp at Southport Golf Club.

7. Minjee Lee (6)

Six years after winning this tournament, looks to ramp up her preparation for next week’s Chevron Championship at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Expect one of golf’s best ball-strikers to be firing when major season rolls around.

6. Marc Leishman (5)

Blew past Bryson DeChambeau to claim LIV Golf Miami for his first LIV Golf individual win and lead Ripper GC to their first team win of 2025. Back in action next week at LIV Golf Mexico City.

5. Karl Vilips (4)

Earns his place in this week’s RBC Heritage Signature Event by virtue of the Aon Swing 5 ranking. Has missed his past three cuts on the PGA TOUR since winning the Puerto Rico Open.

4. Jason Day (New)

Showed once again that he is the man for a big occasion at the Masters. Having reunited with boyhood coach Col Swatton, Day was just three strokes back deep into the back nine on Sunday at Augusta National but dropped shots at both 17 and 18. In the 70 holes prior he had made just three bogeys but struggled to convert numerous birdie opportunities.

3. Hannah Green (3)

The two-time JM Eagle LA Championship defending champion has a new venue to try and make it three straight. If she does so, Green will become the first Australian to win the same LPGA Tour event three years running since Karrie Webb’s hat-trick of Australian Ladies Masters wins from 1998-2000.

2. Lucas Herbert (2)

Has become the bedrock of the Ripper GC team and was strong in the team’s victory at LIV Golf Miami. The Ford NSW Open winner will likely draw inspiration from Leishman’s recent win to get one of his own sooner rather than later.

1. Min Woo Lee (1)

Was in the mix heading into the weekend at the Masters but a third round of 5-over 77 made a Sunday charge impossible. Houston Open winner backs up for this week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

