Australian Golf Foundation seeks a new Chair

19 Dec 2024 | Australian Golf Foundation | Industry News |

Following the recent retirement of Stephen Spargo AM, Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) is inviting applications for the position of Chair of the Board. This prestigious role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of golf in Australia by leading the national fundraising body dedicated to growing philanthropic investment in the sport.

About Us: Established by Golf Australia in 2018, AGF’s core purpose is to give more children the opportunity to experience golf and develop a love of the game by investing in national programs that:

Make the game more accessible, especially for girls and those who are disadvantaged or from minority groups.

Provide fun golf experiences, to enable young people to learn to play golf and develop invaluable life skills.

Identify and nurture talented young athletes, to support them in achieving their potential and becoming inspirational role models.

Our latest highlights the substantial positive impact of these initiatives across the country.

Role Overview: Following a Governance Review in late 2023, AGF is currently exploring opportunities for a governance restructure to enhance Board effectiveness and strategic alignment. The AGF Chair will play a pivotal role in leading this transition, collaborating closely with the Executive Director and other Board members to implement best-practice governance principles, foster strategic vision, and strengthen stakeholder engagement.

Key Responsibilities: The successful candidate will bring a deep commitment to AGF’s purpose and possess:

Proven experience in governance, ideally with a background as a Board Chair. Active membership of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) will be highly regarded.

Strategic acumen, with the ability to guide and influence AGF’s long-term vision and direction, especially considering potential governance restructuring.

A record of philanthropic involvement, especially with high-impact initiatives.

The capability to engage and build relationships with high-net-worth individuals, cultivating a community of committed supporters.

A personal passion for the game of golf and a belief in its capacity to benefit communities across Australia.

Application Process: Interested candidates are asked to provide:

A one-page cover letter outlining their interest in the role and relevant experience. An up-to-date resume demonstrating alignment with the attributes and responsibilities of the Chair role.

Candidates should also be willing to meet in person at the Australian Golf Centre.

For more detailed information, including our Success Profile, please contact: John Groom, Chair of the Nominations Committee | johnrgroom@gmail.com | 0418 574 188

Applications close at 5pm (AEDT) on 31 January 2025.

