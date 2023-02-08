Australian Golf Foundation releases inaugural Impact Report

08 Feb 2023 | Industry news |

Australian Golf Foundation's first Impact Report has been released publicly.

Through the generosity of the Foundation's many supporters, the report reveals how people's lives are being positively impacted by the game of golf.

These supporters, who are listed in the report, understand the importance philanthropy plays in delivering lasting benefits for others at all levels in the game.

There are many highlights in the report.

A standout is the significant growth in the Junior Girls Scholarship Program with over 909 girls now receiving scholarships across the country with a further 1,000 scholarships to be granted in 2023 and $830,000 projected to be raised in just over 2 years.

In addition, over $375,000 has been channelled through the Foundation from Minjee Lee, Lucas Herbert and the Cameron Smith Scholarship Program to support Golf Australia's Give Back Program. These funds benefit athletes participating in Golf Australia's high-performance program by supporting their future careers in the game.

Despite the recent pandemic and other natural disasters, over $1.2 million has been raised by the Foundation since its inception, which is an excellent start, and, as the report notes, fund raising initiatives in other areas benefiting the game and the community are planned for 2023 and beyond.

The full Australian Golf Foundation Impact Report is available to read in full .

For enquiries and further information regarding the Australian Golf Foundation, please contact Cameron Wade at