Australian Golf Foundation releases 2023/24 Impact Report

The Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) has publicly released its 2023/24 Impact Report, showcasing the important strides made thanks to the generosity of a growing number of supporters.

Established by Golf Australia in 2018, the AGF serves as the national fundraising body for golf in Australia. Its core purpose is to give more children the opportunity to experience golf and develop a love of the game. The AGF invests in national programs that make the game more accessible, especially for girls, disadvantaged children, and those from minority groups, while also nurturing talented young golfers.

Since its inception, a total of $5.3 million in funds have been raised through the AGF. This includes:

$1.3 million for the Junior Girls Scholarship Program,

$850,000 from the GA Give Back Program, and

a $3 million donation from The Kinghorn Foundation for the GA Rookie Program.

These funds have significantly contributed to the development and support of young golfers.

Launched in 2021 through the foresight and generosity of Foundation Director Bonnie Boezeman AO, the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program has awarded 3,071 scholarships. With an ambitious goal to grant 10,000 scholarships by 2030, the program is driving meaningful change and fostering a new generation of golfers.

The GA Give Back Program highlights the power of philanthropy, with athletes contributing to the AGF once they reach professional milestones. The GA Rookie Program, established by The Kinghorn Foundation, continues to provide crucial support to young athletes transitioning to professional golf. Notable alumni, including Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Lucas Herbert, Hannah Green, and Cameron Davis, have made donations to the AGF via the Give Back Program.

AGF is dedicated to making golf accessible to all, especially children facing financial barriers. Many of these children come from regional, low-income, or culturally diverse backgrounds. In partnership with Golf Australia, the Foundation aims to broaden its reach through junior programs like MyGolf and TeeMates, focusing on those who need support the most.

Cameron Wade, Executive Director of AGF, expressed heartfelt thanks for the support received: “We are very grateful for the wonderful generosity of our donors and supporters and are thrilled to be able to share the impact and real difference the Foundation is making in its early years.

He added, “Australian golf is fortunate to already have a strong culture of giving and enormous philanthropic potential that can be elevated even further for not only the benefit of the game of golf but also the broader community.”

