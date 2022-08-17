Australian Golf Foundation appoints Executive Director

17 Aug 2022 | Industry news |

Golf Australia would like to congratulate Cameron Wade on his appointment as Executive Director of the Australian Golf Foundation. Wade joins the Foundation after 13 years with Golf Australia in game development and participation and a broader career in golf spanning 30 years across the sport.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland highlighted the promising engagement already seen with the Australian Golf Foundation.

“Since establishing the Foundation in 2018, we have seen there is an appetite to support the longevity and diversity of golf through the Junior Girls Scholarship and Give Back programs,” said Sutherland.

“The Australian Golf Strategy sets a really clear path forward for our game and the Australian Golf Foundation is a key part of that future. It’s fantastic to see someone of Cameron’s calibre appointed to the role of Executive Director of the Australian Golf Foundation.”

Australian Golf Foundation Chairman Stephen Spargo AM said the appointment was a very important step for the future.

“As a national sports foundation raising philanthropic funds to support the game in Australia in alignment with the recently announced Australian Golf Strategy, Cameron's new role evidences the Foundation's commitment to continue to raise funds for the game's benefit. Cameron’s extensive experience and great relationships in golf, coupled with his passion for the game, made this appointment an easy and logical decision,” said Spargo.

Wade has worked closely with Australian Golf Foundation since its formation by Golf Australia in 2018 and highlighted the meaningful impact the Foundation can have on the community and golf’s longevity.

“I am extremely grateful to be appointed to this exciting role with the enormous potential that golf has to drive philanthropic investment into the game that will ultimately lead to more Australians playing more golf,” said Wade.

Australian Golf Foundation currently provides funding for the highly successful Junior Girls Scholarship Program and Golf Australia’s Give Back Program.