Australian golf community embraces 2022 Longest Day

07 Feb 2023 | Golf Australia |

Golfers across Australia have yet again embraced The Longest Day and have been busy out on course raising funds for Cancer Council. With all types of golf challenges taking place around the nation, $2.4million has been raised to date thanks to the efforts of 3874 golfers at 219 separate golf clubs and facilities and we’re not done yet!

In the last three years alone, over $8milion has been raised for a range of Cancer Council’s bio-medical research projects, prevention programs and support services, especially skin cancer – a cause well relevant to our country’s 2.7 million golfers. Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world and two in three Australians are diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70.

Golf Australia’s sincere thanks and congratulations are extended to all golfers, clubs and facilities who have supported the Longest Day of Golf so far, whether it be playing 36, 54 or 72-holes on a golf course, a pitch and putt course, mini-golf centre or golf simulator facility.

Golf Australia CEO, James Sutherland commented, “The passion and commitment which Australian golfers bring to the Longest Day is fantastic to see. It’s a wonderful cause which encourages all of us to get out there, go play and have fun, all in the name of a good cause.

“Golf is one of the biggest participation sports in the country and is on a huge growth trajectory. We see the potential of The Longest Day as exponential. And to add to that all Australians can get around the concept, not just “traditional” golfers. There’s golf for everyone whether it be on course, mini golf, pitch and putt, virtual play or the many other formats available out there.

“Golf has been involved in The Longest Day since 2016 and we look forward to working with the respective State Cancer Councils to develop the concept further in the years ahead, especially to embrace the many different ways Australians engage with the game.”

Naomi Watson, Director, Marketing & Fundraising Cancer Council NSW said, “It is expected in Australia that around 1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. We are so grateful to all those who fundraised, donated or participated in The Longest Day and to our valued supporters, like Golf Australia, who are helping to reduce the burden of cancer in our community.

“All funds raised by these incredible golfers will go towards life-saving cancer research, prevention and advocacy programs, information and support for Australians affected by cancer. Thank you - we can’t wait to see everyone again next year!”

Twin Creeks Golf & Country Club in Sydney currently holds top spot in terms of the most funds raised in 2022 by a golf club at $68,605 while individual honours belong to Victorian John Hudson from the Metropolitan Golf Club who has raised $34,957.

Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia staff have also banded behind the cause with a team of three women and three men playing 72-holes at the Frankston Golf Club during December to collectively raise over $7,000. Beginning the day at 7am and playing in rotating pairs to assist speed of play, the team concluded play just after 8pm.

Team member and Golf Australia’s State Services Manager, David Greenhill has been undertaking the Longest Day for seven years and enthused, ‘two of our team in Sally and Juliet have only been playing golf for two years but teed up in the 2022 Longest Day for the first time to play more golf than they ever had before. It was absolutely fantastic to see and well demonstrated what this is all about. They both loved it and we’ve already set a date for December this year to do it all again.’

In Tasmania, Golf Australia’s Damon Burley joined forces with Devonport clubmate, Kevin Matthews to raise over $4000 in their first Longest Day. The 72-holes saw the pair spend close to 12 hours walking 34.6km to complete their challenge.

Regardless of the golf challenge adopted, the Longest Day encompass all the great things there is to love about golf - playing our sport and taking on the game’s many skill challenges, spending quality time with family and friends and enjoying the wonderful places to play that golf offers. Plus raising funds for a worthy and relevant cause to not just golfers, but all Australian’s.

The 2022 Longest Day campaign remains open until June 30. For more information, please visit