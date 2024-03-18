Australian Golf Centre hosts Japan national team

18 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf | Industry news | Professional golf |

For the past week, national squad members of the Japan Golf Association have been honing their skills at the Australian Golf Centre (AGC).

With Japan still in the depths of the Northern Hemisphere winter, players are enjoying both the warm weather, as well as the world-class facilities at the AGC.

The training camp marks another chapter in the strong relationship between Golf Australia and the Japan Golf Association.

"Thanks has to go to Golf Australia, it is so generous of them to have us here," said Japan’s High Performance Manager, Jun Nagashima.

"We were having the issue that we can't have any camp in Japan, so I had to find a place to have a training camp.

"I talked to Stacey Peters and Brad James, and Brad said, 'my house is your house'."

In total, there are 14 Japanese players here for the camp, including two young professionals and 12 amateurs who make up the national squad.

Working on all parts of their game, players have been making use of the gym, putting labs, simulator, range, and short-game facility, and plan to head out on-course at Sandy Links to finish off the week.

Former Golf Australia National Coach - SA, Gareth Jones became Japan's National Team Head Coach in 2015, and has always kept a strong relationship with his native home.

"From that time, we have had national squad members come play in the Aussie Open," said Nagashima.

"And then we did the same, we had Cam Davis come over and play the Japan Open.

"Since then, we formalised the relationship, we have sent each other male and female players reciprocally."

Nagashima says that he is excited for the relationship between the Japan Golf Association and Golf Australia to grow stronger into the future