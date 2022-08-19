Australian Amateur heads to Sydney

19 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

New South Wales and St. Michael’s Golf Clubs in Sydney will host the 2023 Australian Amateur.

The nation’s premier amateur championship will return to its traditional time slot from 10-13 January – after being played at the end of March this year - with a field of 312 players, specifically an opportunity for 156 men and 156 women to compete in the initial stage of the championship.

Players will compete across the neighbouring New South Wales and St. Michael’s Golf Clubs for the first two days before the championship concludes at New South Wales for the final two rounds.

The use of the two courses will mimic the revamped Australian Open as will the format of two separate cuts, one after round two and another after round three.

The tournament also serves as the centrepiece in a jam-packed January with the Australian Master of the Amateurs (3-5 January), Avondale Amateur (17-20 January) and the NSW Amateur (23-27 January) providing the country’s top amateurs with an abundance of playing opportunities to begin the year.

Golf Australia’s general manager of events and operations, Therese Magdulski said, “We can’t wait to see our best amateurs compete alongside some of the world’s best on two of Australia’s premier courses.

“We are proud that we can continue to showcase men and women together at our championships, and the tournament provides a glimpse into the future stars of the game, given both the current world number two golfers are past champions – Minjee Lee and Cameron Smith.”

New South Wales Golf Club president Chris Coudounaris is excited to host the event in 2023.

“New South Wales Golf Club is committed to supporting amateur golf and is proud to be hosting the Australian Amateur for the fourth occasion in 2023,” Coudounaris said.

“I am confident that our golf course will test the players’ skills, resilience, and adaptability - attributes the eventual champion will need to display to prevail at New South Wales Golf Club.

“We look forward to welcoming participants from across Australia, and internationally, and wish for them an incredible golfing experience on and off the course.”

St Michael’s Golf Club president Matt Whitaker is similarly delighted to have earned hosting rights.

“St. Michael’s Golf Club is thrilled to have been invited to host the most the prestigious amateur championship in Australia,” Whitaker said.

“The event has a strong history within our Club, with past champions and many participants over the past 130 years.

“The Board and membership are very excited to be part of the 2023 Championships, and the timing coincides perfectly with the most recent course improvements. We are sure that the course will be well received and offer a stern challenge to all participants.

“As part of the Club’s 5-year strategic plan, hosting major events is a key initiative and we look forward to working with Golf Australia on this and future championships.”

Both the men’s and women’s championships date back to 1894, and with winners receiving an exemption into the Australian Open – and this year’s Australian Open being a world-first for a national open with men, women and all abilities being played at the same time, there is an additional drawcard for Australia’s pinnacle amateur tournament.

Notable names on the honour rolls include current Open Champion Cameron Smith, current US Open champion Minjee Lee, Min Ji Park (a 10-time winner on the Korean Tour), Lydia Ko, Cameron Davis and Greg Chalmers.

Entries open on Monday 5 September with a handicap limit of 1.4 for men and 4.4 for women.

