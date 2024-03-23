Australia upstaged by Korea at Queen Sirikit Cup

23 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australia have fallen short of a drought-breaking win at the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup at Clearwater Golf Club, finishing in third place with Korea showing their dominance on the final day to claim an incredible 23rd title.

Australia's Sarah Hammett finished runner-up in the individual standings, finishing at one-under for the week, four-shots adrift of Korea's Soomin Oh.

Justice Bosio finished her week at seven-over in a tie for tenth, while Caitlin Peirce was just one-shot back at eight-over in a tie for twelfth.

The final day was all about Korea though, with Soomin Oh, Hyosong Lee, and Shihyun Kim combining for an incredible 11-under-par today to seal an impressive victory.

Korea finished nine-under for the championship, seven shots ahead of Japan, who played amazing golf to steal second place from Australia, with the hosts New Zealand finishing fourth.