Australia share the lead heading into the final day of Queen Sirikit Cup

22 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

An epic showdown between two of Asia-Pacific’s golfing powerhouses is in store for the final round of the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup at Clearwater Golf Club tomorrow, with Australia and Korea now sharing the lead.

Tied at the top at 2-over, the Australians will have a battle on their hands to claim the cup with Korea being the event's most prolific winner, taking home the cup an astonishing 22 times.

Australia's day two star, Sarah Hammett, struggled to find the magic from yesterday, carding a 4-over 76 today.

Despite this, she still holds the individual lead by one shot, at one-over, and remains confident for a strong finish, both individually, and for the team.

“I feel like my game is still in good shape – I played well on the front nine and then it fell apart on the back nine a little bit. I’m still feeling confident heading into tomorrow," she said.

“Hopefully we can continue to combine well and go well tomorrow.

“It’d be really cool, especially if it was that long ago we won. Bringing the trophy home for Australia would be amazing.”

Her team mates, Justice Bosio and Caitlin Peirce took charge today, both carding even-par 72s to keep team Australia at the top of the leaderboard.

It is positive signs for Peirce, the recent Riversdale Cup champion, carding her round of the week so far today.

Australia last won the event 11-years ago when star Minjee Lee inspired them to victory.