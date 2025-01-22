Australia names six-player team for Asia Pacific

22 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Australia has named its team for the 2025 Women’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Vietnam this March, with senior superstar Nadene Gole joining five up-and-comers.

The Victoria Golf Club’s Gole will make her WAAP debut aged 56 on the basis of her World Amateur Golf Ranking of No. 84.

Gole won both the R&A Senior Amateur and the USGA Senior Amateur in 2024.

The six-player Australian team for the prestigious championship at Hoiana Shores Golf Club in March includes Queenslanders Sarah Hammett, Lion Higo and Hannah Reeves, Victorian Jazy Roberts and New South Wales player Ella Scaysbrook.

Justice Bosio was Australia’s best performer last year, finishing seventh, but she has since turned professional. Hammett, Rathbone and Roberts were all on that team.

The tournament is 6-9 March. No Australian has won the event since its inception in 2018. The winner earns invitations to play in three major championships – the AIG Women’s British Open, Amundi Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship – as well as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open, the Women's Amateur Championship and an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Australian team:

• Sarah Hammett (Qld) • Lion Higo (Qld) • Nadene Gole (Victoria) • Ella Scaysbrook (NSW) • Jazy Roberts (Victoria) • Hannah Reeves (Qld) Support Staff: • Stephanie Na (Team Manager) • Rachel Bailey (Team Coach) • Matt Green (Team Physio)