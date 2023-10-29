Australia just misses top-5 at WATC

29 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Australia's women finished tied-sixth at the World Amateur Teams Championship in the Middle East overnight.

The three-player team of Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Caitlin Pierce and Justice Bosio played well in the final round at Abu Dhabi Golf Club but at 15-under par, finished seven shots behind overall winner South Korea.

The South Koreans pipped Spain to win their fourth Espirito Santo Trophy in the past seven playings of the event.

Perth's Hinson-Tolchard was the stand-out for the Aussies, finishing tied-eighth in the individual standings at 8-under par after another under-par round today.

Bosio finished tied-17th and Pierce tied-62nd despite her best round of the week today, a 71.

The Australian men finished runner-up in the WATC the week before.