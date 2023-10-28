Australia falls to fifth at World Amateur

28 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard remains in contention for the individual title but Australia has fallen back at the World Amateur Teams Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Perth’s Hinson-Tolchard shot a third-round 71 to go with her 72-66 on the first two days to sit tied-eighth, three shots from the lead held by Huai-Chien Hsu of Chinese Taipei through 54 holes.

Australia had a share of the lead through 36 holes but the three-player team dropped back to fifth at 13-under par, four shots behind Spain and South Korea at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

Queenslander Justice Bosio shot a third-round 73 and is inside the top 10 in the individual while South Australia’s Caitlin Pierce carded a 74.

Korea’s leap up to the top was inspired by 14-year-old Hyosong Lee, who shot a third-round 67 on Friday.