Australia ends Nomura Cup in eighth

18 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Australia slid further down the leaderboard in the final round to finish in eight place as Japan claimed the Nomura Cup at Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club in the Philippines.

At 23-under par, the Japanese finished seven shots clear of Singapore, while the Republic of Korea came third a further shot back.

With their triumph, Japan now joins Australia as the equal most dominant country in the history of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Team Championship with ten victories in the biennial event's near-60 year history.

Japan also won the individual competition with Yuta Sugiura, the top-ranked player in the field, totalling 14-under par to finish two shots ahead of Singapore's James Leow.

For the Australians, the week began with great promise as they took the opening day lead at nine-under par courtesy of rounds of 66 by Jack Buchanan and 69 by Quinnton Croker as the two counting scores.

Things came unstuck for the Australians in the second round however, with the team registering six-over par for the day despite Buchanan reaching the halfway point in a share of the individual lead at eight-under par.

Buchanan continued his good form with a one-under par third round of 71, which was matched by Croker and Jye Pickin, to be in the hunt for individual honours heading into the final round.

Unfortunately, his worst round of the week arrived on Friday - a 77 that included a double and quadruple bogey - and he finished in seventh position at four-under par on the individual leaderboard.

The other counting score for the day was Croker's 73 which meant once again the Australians had a six-over par day and fell to one-over par for the tournament.