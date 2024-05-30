Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou's take on Green hot streak

30 May 2024 | Professional golf |

She has doused her in champagne and this week is sharing a house yet Stephanie Kyriacou remains in awe of the form of fellow Australian Hannah Green ahead of the US Women’s Open in Pennsylvania.

With two wins this season and a runner-up finish to Nelly Korda at the Cognizant Founders Cup, Green arrives at Lancaster Country Club as the second-hottest player currently in the women’s game.

With $US12 million up for grabs, Green’s timing is ideal, yet Kyriacou is hoping to ride some of her wake in her US Women’s Open debut.

The 23-year-old has been one of the first to help celebrate two of Green’s three wins in the past 13 months and has seen first-hand what has elevated the West Australian to be the No.5 player in the world.

“I’m staying with her this week – she’s literally next door – but she just doesn’t really care what anyone thinks about how she goes about practice or what she does,” said Kyriacou.

“She’s literally the most chill and calmest person I’ve met on the golf course. I watch her and I feel like I’m more stressed than her.

“She just does not change her demeanour the whole time and I’m on the sidelines with my heart racing thinking I’m going to have a panic attack.”

Speaking just hours after American Lexi Thompson announced that, at 29 years of age, her 18th US Women’s Open would be her last, Kyriacou reflected on her path to play her first.

Twice a winner on the Ladies European Tour and boasting two top-10 finishes in major championships, the Sydneysider believes she is much better placed to handle the enormity of a US Women’s Open than she was even two years ago.

“The purses are bigger, the crowds are bigger, the set-up is harder so being thrown into the deep end in my rookie year would’ve been tough to adjust,” she admitted.

“But I’ve had experience, I’ve played well in majors, so I’m kind of familiar with the feeling.

“But I mean, again, it’s pretty exciting to be playing the US Open.”

Kyriacou and Green make up two of the six-strong Aussie contingent that also includes 2022 champion Minjee Lee, in-form Gabriela Ruffels, veteran Sarah Kemp and Victorian amateur Keeley Marx.

Elsewhere this week Adam Scott, Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley are out to add another Aussie name to the Canadian Open honour roll, David Micheluzzi, Haydn Barron and Jason Scrivener are playing the European Open in Germany and there are nine Aussies playing the Principal Charity Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

US Women’s Open Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania Round 1 8:45pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ) 9:18pm* Sarah Kemp 10:24pm* Lydia Ko (NZ) 10:35pm Gabriela Ruffels 10:57pm Keeley Marx (a) 2:52am Steph Kyriacou 3:58am Minjee Lee 4:09am Hannah Green

Round 2 9:07pm* Steph Kyriacou 10:13pm* Minjee Lee 10:24pm* Hannah Green 2:30am Amelia Garvey (NZ) 3:03am Sarah Kemp 4:09am Lydia Ko (NZ) 4:20am Gabriela Ruffels 4:42am* Keeley Marx (a)

Defending champion: Allisen Corpuz Past Aussie winners: Jan Stephenson (1983), Karrie Webb (2000, 2001), Minjee Lee (2022) Prize money: $US12 million TV times: Live 2am–10am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday; Live 4am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo

PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario 9:29pm* Adam Scott 10:35pm Ryan Fox (NZ) 3:17am Aaron Baddeley 4:01am* Harrison Endycott

Defending champion: Nick Taylor Past Aussie winners: Joe Kirkwood Snr (1933), Jim Ferrier (1950, 1951), Kel Nagle (1964), Greg Norman (1984, 1992), Nathan Green (2009), Jason Day (2015) Prize money: $US9.4 million TV times: Live 8:45pm-8am Thursday, Friday; Live 11:15pm-9:30am Saturday; Live 10:15pm-8:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour European Open Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany 4:50pm David Micheluzzi 8:30pm Daniel Hillier (NZ) 9:30pm* Jason Scrivener 10:10pm* Haydn Barron 10:30pm* Sam Jones (NZ)

Defending champion: Tom McKibbin Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1981), Greg Norman (1986), Peter Senior (1990), Mike Harwood (1991) Prize money: $US2.5 million TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1:30am Saturday; Live 8:30pm-1:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour Dormy Open Helsingborg Allerum Golf Club, Sweden Australasians in the field: Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori (NZ), Amy Walsh

Defending champion: Lisa Pettersson Past Aussie winners: Rebecca Artis (2013) Prize money: €300,000

Korn Ferry Tour UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, North Carolina 9:16pm Dimi Papadatos 2:57am Rhein Gibson 3:08am Brett Drewitt

Defending champion: Jorge Fernández Valdés Past Aussie winners: Mark Hensby (2000) Prize money: $US1 million

PGA TOUR Champions Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Richard Green, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Vijay Singh (FI), Michael Wright.

Defending champion: Stephen Ames Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2 million TV times: 9:30am-11am Saturday, Sunday; 9am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.