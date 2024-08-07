Aussies on Tour: Week two at Le Golf National

07 Aug 2024 | Professional golf |

The Olympic Golf train rolls on this week, with the women now getting their chance to take on Le Golf National for a shot at Olympic glory.

West Australians Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will be flying the flag for Australia in Paris, with Lydia Ko the sole representative from New Zealand.

While Jason Day fought hard last week, his T9 finish leaves the door open for Lee or Green to be the first Australian golfer to seize an Olympic medal, with both players having played in Tokyo in 2021.

“We all know what we need to do to get a podium finish,” Green said.

“I felt a little bit unlucky in a sense in Tokyo because of the weather delay we had and it kind of killed my momentum.

“I had to make birdie (on the final hole) to have any sort of chance, and I perhaps chose a more aggressive approach and didn’t pull it off and made bogey."

Both Green and Lee have scored early round one tee times, so be sure to tune in over dinner tonight and cheer our Aussies on!

Elsewhere, the PGA TOUR returns this week, with three Australians and Ryan Fox teeing it up in the Wyndham Championship.

The Wyndham Championship marks the final regular tour event before the FedExCup playoffs begin, with the top-70 on the standings after this week making it through.

Min Woo Lee is the most precariously placed Australian, currently at 62 and inside the cut-off line. He may still need a good week to guarantee his spot.

An incredible 18 Australians are in the field for the International Series England event on the Asian Tour, and Karl Vilips looks to continue his incredible run on the Korn Ferry Tour.

All times AEST*

Olympic Women's Golf

Le Golf National, France

5:44pm Hannah Green

7:44pm Minjee Lee

8:06pm Lydia Ko (NZ)

Defending champion: Nelly Korda (USA)

Past Aussie winners: nil.

TV times: Wednesday-Saturday from 5pm (Nine, 9Now, Stan)

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

9:56pm* Cam Davis

10:40pm Aaron Baddeley

10:40pm* Ryan Fox (NZ)

2:32am Min Woo Lee

Defending champion: Lucas Glover (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1990)

Prizemoney: US$7,900,000

TV times: Thursday and Friday 8:30pm-5am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 2am-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 9:30pm-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Asian Tour

International Series England

Foxhills Country Club (Longcross Course), Chertsey, UK

3:40pm* Travis Smyth

4pm* Ben Campbell (NZ)

4:15pm Maverick Antcliff, Nick Voke (NZ)

4:20pm* Scott Hend

4:30pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

4:45pm Jordan Zunic

4:55pm Jed Morgan

5pm* Todd Sinnott

5:05pm Andrew Dodt

5:15pm Jack Thompson

5:20pm* Douglas Klein (NZ)

8:35pm* Justin Warren

8:55pm* Aaron Wilkin

9:05pm* Jeff Guan

9:10pm Wade Ormsby

9:25pm* Sam Brazel

9:50pm Kevin Yuan

9:55pm* Harrison Crowe

10:05pm* Zach Murray

10:20pm Deyen Lawson

10:35pm* Lachlan Barker

Defending champion: Andy Ogletree

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$2,000,000

TV times: Thursday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Friday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 506 and Kayo. Saturday 10:30pm-2am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Washington, USA

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Vijay Singh (FIJI), Michael Wright

Defending champion: Stephen Ames (CAN)

Past Aussie winners: Rod Pampling (2021)

Prizemoney: US$2,200,000

TV times: Saturday, Sunday and Monday 8am-10am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

10:18pm Brett Drewitt

10:18pm* Dimi Papadatos

3:32am Rhein Gibson

3:43am Karl Vilips

Defending champion: Alejandro Tosti (ARG)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$1,000,000

Challenge Tour

Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A

Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Australasians in the field: Elvis Smylie, Sam Jones (NZ), Hayden Hopewell, Connor McKinney.

Defending champion: Sam Bairstow (ENG)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €230,000

Japan Golf Tour

Yokohama Minato Championship

Fujiki Centennial, Japan

8:50am* Anthony Quayle

Defending champion: Keita Nakajima (JPN)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: ¥120,000,000

LET Access Series

Ahlsell Nordic Golf Tour

Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping

Gränna Golfklubb, Gränna, Sweden

5pm Kelsey Bennett

5:10pm Stephanie Bunque

5:40pm Kristalle Blum

7:20pm Munchin Keh (NZ)

Defending champion: Sara Kouskova (Czech)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €40,000