07 Aug 2024 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Week two at Le Golf National
by Patrick Taylor
The Olympic Golf train rolls on this week, with the women now getting their chance to take on Le Golf National for a shot at Olympic glory.
West Australians Minjee Lee and Hannah Green will be flying the flag for Australia in Paris, with Lydia Ko the sole representative from New Zealand.
While Jason Day fought hard last week, his T9 finish leaves the door open for Lee or Green to be the first Australian golfer to seize an Olympic medal, with both players having played in Tokyo in 2021.
“We all know what we need to do to get a podium finish,” Green said.
“I felt a little bit unlucky in a sense in Tokyo because of the weather delay we had and it kind of killed my momentum.
“I had to make birdie (on the final hole) to have any sort of chance, and I perhaps chose a more aggressive approach and didn’t pull it off and made bogey."
Both Green and Lee have scored early round one tee times, so be sure to tune in over dinner tonight and cheer our Aussies on!
Elsewhere, the PGA TOUR returns this week, with three Australians and Ryan Fox teeing it up in the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship marks the final regular tour event before the FedExCup playoffs begin, with the top-70 on the standings after this week making it through.
Min Woo Lee is the most precariously placed Australian, currently at 62 and inside the cut-off line. He may still need a good week to guarantee his spot.
An incredible 18 Australians are in the field for the International Series England event on the Asian Tour, and Karl Vilips looks to continue his incredible run on the Korn Ferry Tour.
All times AEST*
Olympic Women's Golf
Le Golf National, France
5:44pm Hannah Green
7:44pm Minjee Lee
8:06pm Lydia Ko (NZ)
Defending champion: Nelly Korda (USA)
Past Aussie winners: nil.
TV times: Wednesday-Saturday from 5pm (Nine, 9Now, Stan)
PGA TOUR
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
9:56pm* Cam Davis
10:40pm Aaron Baddeley
10:40pm* Ryan Fox (NZ)
2:32am Min Woo Lee
Defending champion: Lucas Glover (USA)
Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1990)
Prizemoney: US$7,900,000
TV times: Thursday and Friday 8:30pm-5am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 2am-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 9:30pm-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
Asian Tour
International Series England
Foxhills Country Club (Longcross Course), Chertsey, UK
3:40pm* Travis Smyth
4pm* Ben Campbell (NZ)
4:15pm Maverick Antcliff, Nick Voke (NZ)
4:20pm* Scott Hend
4:30pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
4:45pm Jordan Zunic
4:55pm Jed Morgan
5pm* Todd Sinnott
5:05pm Andrew Dodt
5:15pm Jack Thompson
5:20pm* Douglas Klein (NZ)
8:35pm* Justin Warren
8:55pm* Aaron Wilkin
9:05pm* Jeff Guan
9:10pm Wade Ormsby
9:25pm* Sam Brazel
9:50pm Kevin Yuan
9:55pm* Harrison Crowe
10:05pm* Zach Murray
10:20pm Deyen Lawson
10:35pm* Lachlan Barker
Defending champion: Andy Ogletree
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: US$2,000,000
TV times: Thursday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Friday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 506 and Kayo. Saturday 10:30pm-2am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.
PGA Tour Champions
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Washington, USA
Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Vijay Singh (FIJI), Michael Wright
Defending champion: Stephen Ames (CAN)
Past Aussie winners: Rod Pampling (2021)
Prizemoney: US$2,200,000
TV times: Saturday, Sunday and Monday 8am-10am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
10:18pm Brett Drewitt
10:18pm* Dimi Papadatos
3:32am Rhein Gibson
3:43am Karl Vilips
Defending champion: Alejandro Tosti (ARG)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: US$1,000,000
Challenge Tour
Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A
Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Australasians in the field: Elvis Smylie, Sam Jones (NZ), Hayden Hopewell, Connor McKinney.
Defending champion: Sam Bairstow (ENG)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €230,000
Japan Golf Tour
Yokohama Minato Championship
Fujiki Centennial, Japan
8:50am* Anthony Quayle
Defending champion: Keita Nakajima (JPN)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: ¥120,000,000
LET Access Series
Ahlsell Nordic Golf Tour
Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping
Gränna Golfklubb, Gränna, Sweden
5pm Kelsey Bennett
5:10pm Stephanie Bunque
5:40pm Kristalle Blum
7:20pm Munchin Keh (NZ)
Defending champion: Sara Kouskova (Czech)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €40,000
