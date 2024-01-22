Aussies on Tour: Warren leads Asian Tour Q School graduates

22 Jan 2024 | Professional golf |

A blistering third round of 9-under 62 has catapulted New South Welshman Justin Warren to a full status on the Asian Tour in 2024. Warren was one of six Australians to finish inside the top 35 at Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand, Kiwi Nick Voke enduring the heartbreak of a playoff defeat for the 35th and final card. Warren’s hopes looked decidedly slim when he opened with rounds of 72-74 but two eagles in his final four holes in Round 3 put him in position to stay within the threshold over the course of the five rounds. He played the back nine in Round 3 in 7-under 29 and then posted 68 in both Round 4 and Round 5 to finish in a tie for third. Veteran Sam Brazel and Maverick Antcliff were inside the top 30 all week and ultimately finished tied for 15th. The only Aussie to advance from the final round of First Stage qualifiers, Jordan Zunic finished in a tie for 21st while recent Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners Harrison Crowe and Lachlan Barker were also successful in obtaining cards for the 2024 season. Elsewhere this week Min Woo Lee made an encouraging start to his first full season on the PGA TOUR with a tie for 21st, Q School medallist Harrison Endycott using a third round of 62 to start his season on the right note. Making his first start since his Cathedral Invitational victory, Adam Scott finished in a tie for seventh at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, Mark Hensby shot 65 in the final round to finish tied for 12th at the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Championship and Grace Kim was 29th at the LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Results PGA TOUR The American Express PGA West, La Quinta, California 1 Nick Dunlap (a) 64-65-60-70—259 -------- T21 Min Woo Lee 65-66-70-67—268 $US99,120 T34 Jason Day 68-66-68-68—270 $45,780 T39 Harrison Endycott 70-68-62-71—271 $34,020 MC Aaron Baddeley 74-66-65—205 MC Cam Davis 68-65-73—206 DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE 1 Rory McIlroy 71-70-63-70—274 €1,406,040.93 T7 Adam Scott 69-71-70-69—279 €201,394.69 T31 Ryan Fox (NZ) 75-67-70-74—286 €66,166.63 MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 77-69—146 MC Jason Scrivener 74-72—146 LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, Florida 1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-67-68-70—274 $225,000 29 Grace Kim 69-74-75-75—293 $14,784 PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Hualalai GC, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii 1 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-63-63—191 T12 Mark Hensby 67-73-65—205 T30 Rod Pampling 75-70-67—212 Asian Tour Qualifying School – Final Stage Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, Thailand Top 35 players earned 2024 Asian Tour cards 1 Kristoffer Broberg 71-69-68-66-66—340 $US7,500 3 Justin Warren 72-74-62-68-68—344 $1,000 T15 Sam Brazel 69-67-74-70-68—348 T15 Maverick Antcliff 69-69-69-70-71—348 T21 Jordan Zunic 74-69-68-67-71—349 T26 Harrison Crowe 74-71-71-68-66—350 T26 Lachlan Barker 74-68-69-67-72—350 T36 Nick Voke (NZ) 65-75-69-71-72—352 T39 Jared Edwards (NZ) 73-70-70-69-71—353 T63 Douglas Klein 72-72-68-68-77—357 T68 Peter Wilson 69-74-71-70-75—359 T68 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 70-70-73-71-75—359 MC Cameron Harlock (NZ) 78-70-67-70—285 MC Shae Wools-Cobb 73-72-73-67—285 MC Kyle Michel 74-71-71-70—286 MC Lawry Flynn 75-69-72-70—286 MC Jeff Guan 73-74-70-70—287 MC Max Charles 71-72-73-74—290 MC Nathan Barbieri 70-73-72-75—290 MC Andre Lautee 73-75-74-69—291 MC James Mee 76-73—149 MC William Bruyeres 77-73—150 MC Jake Hughes 75-84—159