Aussies on Tour: Vilips’ win part of wonderful weekend

10 Mar 2025 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

Karl Vilips made history by winning on the PGA TOUR in his fourth start, and is now headed for The Players Championship, with the West Australian’s efforts just one of the Australian moments to celebrate from a bountiful weekend.

Vilips set the tournament scoring mark at the Puerto Rico Open to claim his maiden title less than a year removed from graduating college (full story on his win ), while it was a runner-up finish on the LPGA Tour for Minjee Lee in China.

The older Australian and Kiwi brigade also representing strongly on the PGA TOUR Champions, where Steven Alker claimed another title and Greg Chalmers and Rod Pampling shared third.

For Minjee, her final round charge at the Blue Bay LPGA truly ignited late on the front nine, when the elder Lee sibling seemed to channel her brother Min Woo and his short game.

Mixing three bogeys with one birdie through six holes of the final round playing alongside fellow Aussie Cassie Porter, Minjee chipped in consecutively on the seventh and eighth holes and motioned to call ‘Dr Chipinski’ her brother’s widely used social media nickname.

"I never left," she said when asked if there was a new Dr Chipinski in the family post round.

Continuing to look more comfortable with her new long putter, Lee added four more birdies on the back nine to finish at 11-under and six back of Japan’s Rio Takeda. Porter recording her best LPGA finish with a solo fourth place after closing with an even par round of 72.

Playing the Cologuard Classic on the senior circuit, Alker closed with a final round 66 to find himself in a playoff with Jason Caron. The Kiwi triumphing on the first extra hole to claim his ninth PGA TOUR Champions crown.

Falling just one short of the playoff, Pampling bogeyed the 17 th hole to finish on 11-under, while Chalmers looked the man to beat as the players made their way to the finish.

Leading into the back nine, Chalmers bogeyed the 12 th and 14 th to fall back before scrambling for a par at the penultimate hole and just missing a 10 foot birdie try at the 18 th hole to join the playoff.

“That's just part of golf sometimes. It's been a minute since I've been in that situation where I've had a chance to win an event,” Chalmers said.

“I think the more I can do it, the more comfortable I'll be and the better I'll do.”

Similarly flying the flag on the global stage was Jason Day, who was right in the mix late on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Two shots back of the lead, Day’s ball found the water at the par-5 16 th and eventually the bottom of the cup for a double bogey, with the Queenslander also dropping a shot at the last to share eighth.

Back in action for the first time since Adelaide, the all Australian Ripper GC team shared third place at LIV Golf Hong Kong, with Lucas Herbert the standout in the individual results. The Victorian closing with a 6-under round for a solo fourth place.

PGA TOUR Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida 1 Russell Henley 72-68-67-70—277 $US4m T8 Jason Day 76-64-69-74—283 $600,666 T36 Adam Scott 75-72-70-74—291 $96,750 MC Cam Davis 70-80—150 MC Min Woo Lee 78-73—151

Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Peurto Rico 1 Karl Vilips 65-67-66-64—262 $US720,000 MC Aaron Baddeley 72-75—147

LPGA Tour Blue Bay LPGA Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan Island, China 1 Rio Takeda 69-69-69-64—271 $US375,000 2 Minjee Lee 70-72-68-67—277 $230,318 4 Cassie Porter 69-68-72-72—281 $129,249 T44 Hira Naveed 71-70-76-76—293 $10,529 MC Karis Davidson 73-76—149 MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-78—152

LIV Golf LIV Golf Hong Kong Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, Hong Kong 1 Sergio Garcia 65-64-63—192 $US4m 4 Lucas Herbert 67-66-64—197 $1,000,000 T12 Marc Leishman 70-66-65—201 $312,500 T20 Cameron Smith 69-68-66—203 $202,500 T20 Danny Lee (NZ) 66-71-66—203 $202,500 T35 Matt Jones 69-69-67—205 $145,333 T35 Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-68-68—205 $145,333

DP World Tour Joburg Open Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa 1 Callum Hill 69-66-69-62—266 €177,233.16 T3 Danny List 66-73-71-77—287 €1,547.32 MC Kazuma Kobori 70-77—147

PGA TOUR Champions Cologuard Classic La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Arizona 1 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-66-66—201 $US330,000 T3 Rod Pampling 66-69-67—202 $145,200 T3 Greg Chalmers. 64-67-71—202 $145,200 T18 Cameron Percy 71-69-68—208 $32,010 T20 David Bransdon 69-70-70—209 $25,828 T20 Mark Hensby 71-68-70—209 $25,828 T20 Matthew Goggin 67-69-73—209 $25,828 T33 Richard Green 75-67-70—212 $13,860 T44 Steve Allan 70-77-67—214 $8,800 T48 Stuart Appleby 70-74-71—214 $7,040 T60 Michael Wright 71-72-75—218 $3,300 T60 Brendan Jones 72-73-63—218 $3,300

Korn Ferry Tour Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile 1 Logan McAllister 68-70-63-64—265 $US180,000 T57 Harry Hillier (NZ) 71-69-71-70—281 $4,100 MC Rhein Gibson 70-71—141

Epson Tour Atlantic Beach Classic presented by Access Golf Atlantic Beach Country Club, Atlantic Beach, Florida 1 Laetitia Beck 71-68-66—205 $US37,500 T13 Robyn Choi 76-71-69—216 $3,868 T54 Caitlin Peirce 78-73-73—224 $1,054 MC Su Oh 81-76—157