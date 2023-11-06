Aussies on Tour: Three advance to Q School finals

06 Nov 2023 | Professional golf |

A birdie at the first playoff hole at Second Stage of Qualifying School has taken Australian Matias Sanchez a step closer to securing a DP World Tour card in 2024.

Only one of the four Second Stage venues were able to finalise qualifiers for Final Stage in Spain later this week, Sanchez and fellow Victorian Andre Lautee both advancing from Isla Canela Links.

While Lautee booked his place with a tie for 13th, Sanchez was forced to go extra holes, securing the final of 24 spots with a birdie under pressure.

Sanchez and Lautee finished 1-2 at First Stage of Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club and will be joined at Infinitum Golf by West Australian Hayden Hopewell.

With heavy winds wreaking havoc across all four Spanish venues, Hopewell will have to wait for official confirmation but, sitting in a tie for fourth at Fontanals Golf Club, he is guaranteed to advance.

It will be an anxious wait for a number of Aussies though, who will play an extra day to state their claim for a spot at Final Stage.

West Australian Connor McKinney has a share of the lead heading into the final round at Las Pinaillas, James Marchesani (T21) and Haydn Barron (T45) also in the hunt for one of the 23 qualifying positions.

New South Welshman Blake Windred has completed 72 holes but will have to tee it up in an eight-for-five playoff to determine the 23 qualifiers from Desert Springs Golf Club.

Elsewhere over the weekend, evergreen Brad Kennedy finished sixth at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Jack Thompson’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Volvo China Open and Lucas Herbert’s tie for 31st was our best at the PGA TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Results

DP World Tour Q School Second Stage - Isla Canela Links Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain 1 Philipp Katich 68-65-66-68—267 T13 Andre Lautee 71-66-67-71—275 T19 Matias Sanchez70-70-69-68—277

Second Stage - Golf Las Pinaillas Golf Las Pinaillas, Albacete, Spain Through 54 holes T1 Connor McKinney 72-71-64—207 T21 James Marchesani 71-72-72—215 T45 Haydn Barron 77-72-70—219 70 Cooper Eccleston 79-78-78—235 WD Lucas Higgins 84-81

Second Stage - Fontanals Golf Club Fontanals Golf Club, Girona, Spain 1 Hamish Brown 69-70-63-69—271 T4 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-68-70-70—275 T4 Hayden Hopewell 74-69-65-67—275 T29 Kade McBride 72-71-70-70—283

Second Stage - Desert Springs Resort Desert Springs Golf Club, Almería, Spain 1 Jannik De Bruyn 67-67-66-67—267 T19 Blake Windred 67-69-68-76—280 T68 James Hydes (NZ) 75-73-76-70—294

PGA TOUR World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico 1 Erik van Rooyen 68-64-66-63—261 $US1.476m T31 Lucas Herbert 69-67-66-70—272 $46,916 T59 Cameron Percy 62-72-70-72—276 $18,204 MC Harrison Endycott 69-74—143

LPGA Tour Toto Japan Classic Taiheiyo Club (Minori Cse), Omitama, Ibaraki 1 Mone Inami 64-68-65-69—266 $US300,000 T40 Hannah Green 70-68-68-70—276 $9,594 T63 Sarah Kemp 71-67-75-69—282 $4,397

Asian Tour Volvo China Open Hidden Grace Golf Club, Shenzhen, China 1 Sarit Suwannarut 70-70-65-64—269 $US270,000 T11 Jack Thompson 67-70-72-71—280 $27,412.50 T19 Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-70-72-71—282 $16,637.50 T25 Scott Hend 75-69-71-68—283 $13,650 T50 Douglas Klein 70-72-75-70—287 $6,750 53 Travis Smyth 74-69-71-74—288 $6,150 T54 John Lyras 72-69-67-81—289 $5,700 T64 Todd Sinnott 70-74-76-75—295 $4,200 MC Sam Brazel 75-70—145 MC Zach Murray 74-72—146 MC Marcus Fraser 73-73—146 MC Terry Pilkadaris 71-75—146 MC Kevin Yuan 72-76—148 MC Tom Power Horan 75-75—150 MC Andrew Dodt 75-78—153 MC Kieran Muir (NZ) 79-81—160

Japan Golf Tour Mynavi ABC Championship ABC Golf Club, Kato, Hyogo, Japan 1 Keita Nakajima 63-69-66-66—264 ¥24m 6 Brad Kennedy 68-67-68-68—271 ¥4.32m T40 Brendan Jones 70-71-71-71—283 ¥480,000 T51 Anthony Quayle 70-73-72-71—286 ¥308,400 T55 Dylan Perry 70-71-74-72—287 ¥284,160

PGA TOUR Champions TimberTech Championship The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Florida 1 Padraig Harrington 67-66-64—197$US350,000 T14 Rod Pampling 70-72-67—209$37,400 T25 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-72-71—212$20,064 T25 Stuart Appleby 72-65-75—212$20,064 T39 Richard Green 73-72-71—216$10,780

Legends Tour Farmfoods European Senior Masters La Manga Club (South Cse), Spain 1 Patrik Sjoland 67-70-68—205 T6 Michael Long (NZ) 72-70-72—214 T22 Michael Campbell (NZ)76-73-69—218 T42 Peter Fowler 76-74-73—223