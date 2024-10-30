30 Oct 2024 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Smyth heads up Australian charge in Indonesia
by Patrick Taylor
Travis Smyth heads up a 16-strong Australian contingent at this week's BNI Indonesian Masters, as he looks to improve on his healthy Order of Merit position on the Asian Tour.
Currently sitting in 11th position, Smyth is only one solid week away from re-entering the top-10 where he has spent most of the season.
Despite five top-10 finishes this season, a second Asian Tour win has eluded Smyth. Among his best results this season include a tie for fourth at the Mandiri Indonesia Open however, the Sydneysider is likely feeling positive returning to Indonesian soil.
Joining Smyth at Royale Jakarta Golf Club is last season's Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori, who is yet to return to the winner’s circle since his heroics of last summer, but seemed to find some form with a T19 at last week's International Series Thailand.
Elsewhere, four Australians are teeing it up at the TOTO Japan Classic on the LPGA Tour, with Minjee Lee looking to find something late in what has been an uncharacteristically slim season for the two-time major champion.
Meanwhile Hayden Hopewell is the last remaining Australian as the Challenge Tour heads to its Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain.
Tee times (All times AEDT):
Asian Tour
BNI Indonesian Masters
Royale Jakarta Golf Club, Indonesia
10:20am Scott Hend
10:30am Andrew Dodt
10:40am* Wade Ormsby
10:50am Jed Morgan
11:10am Zach Murray
11:10am* Ben Campbell (NZ)
11:20am* Kevin Yuan
11:30am Justin Warren
11:30am* Maverick Antcliff
11:50am Deyen Lawson
2:50pm Aaron Wilkin
2:50pm* Douglas Klein
3:00pm Nick Voke (NZ)
3:00pm* Sam Brazel
3:50pm Travis Smyth
4:00pm* Marcus Fraser
4:10pm Danny Lee (NZ)
4:10pm* Jack Thompson
4:20pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
4:30pm Jordan Zunic
Defending champion: Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND)
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prizemoney: US$2 million
TV Times: Live 5pm-9pm Thursday and Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Live 5:30pm-7pm Saturday and Sunday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
LPGA Tour
TOTO Japan Classic
Seta Golf Course, Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan
10:22am* Hira Naveed
11:06am Minjee Lee
11:39am Gabi Ruffels
11:50am* Grace Kim
Defending champion: Mone Inami
Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2006)
Prize money: $US300,000
TV times: Live 1pm-5pm Thursday and Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 7pm-8:30pm Saturday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 6:30pm-8:30pm Sunday Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
Australasians in the field: Momoka Kobori (NZ), Kirsten Rudgeley.
Defending champion: Alison Lee (USA)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: US$1 million
Challenge Tour
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A
Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
6:44pm Hayden Hopewell
Defending champion: Marco Penge (ENG)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €500,000
KPGA Tour
Dong-A Membership Exchange Group Open
Australasians in the field: Sungjin Yeo (NZ), Won Joon Lee.
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Prizemoney: 700 million won
