Aussies on Tour: Smyth heads up Australian charge in Indonesia

30 Oct 2024 | Professional golf |

Travis Smyth heads up a 16-strong Australian contingent at this week's BNI Indonesian Masters, as he looks to improve on his healthy Order of Merit position on the Asian Tour.

Currently sitting in 11th position, Smyth is only one solid week away from re-entering the top-10 where he has spent most of the season.

Despite five top-10 finishes this season, a second Asian Tour win has eluded Smyth. Among his best results this season include a tie for fourth at the Mandiri Indonesia Open however, the Sydneysider is likely feeling positive returning to Indonesian soil.

Joining Smyth at Royale Jakarta Golf Club is last season's Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori, who is yet to return to the winner’s circle since his heroics of last summer, but seemed to find some form with a T19 at last week's International Series Thailand.

Elsewhere, four Australians are teeing it up at the TOTO Japan Classic on the LPGA Tour, with Minjee Lee looking to find something late in what has been an uncharacteristically slim season for the two-time major champion.

Meanwhile Hayden Hopewell is the last remaining Australian as the Challenge Tour heads to its Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain.

Tee times (All times AEDT):

Asian Tour

BNI Indonesian Masters

Royale Jakarta Golf Club, Indonesia

10:20am Scott Hend

10:30am Andrew Dodt

10:40am* Wade Ormsby

10:50am Jed Morgan

11:10am Zach Murray

11:10am* Ben Campbell (NZ)

11:20am* Kevin Yuan

11:30am Justin Warren

11:30am* Maverick Antcliff

11:50am Deyen Lawson

2:50pm Aaron Wilkin

2:50pm* Douglas Klein

3:00pm Nick Voke (NZ)

3:00pm* Sam Brazel

3:50pm Travis Smyth

4:00pm* Marcus Fraser

4:10pm Danny Lee (NZ)

4:10pm* Jack Thompson

4:20pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

4:30pm Jordan Zunic

Defending champion: Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND)

Past Aussie winners: nil

Prizemoney: US$2 million

TV Times: Live 5pm-9pm Thursday and Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Live 5:30pm-7pm Saturday and Sunday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

TOTO Japan Classic

Seta Golf Course, Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan

10:22am* Hira Naveed

11:06am Minjee Lee

11:39am Gabi Ruffels

11:50am* Grace Kim

Defending champion: Mone Inami

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2006)

Prize money: $US300,000

TV times: Live 1pm-5pm Thursday and Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 7pm-8:30pm Saturday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 6:30pm-8:30pm Sunday Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Australasians in the field: Momoka Kobori (NZ), Kirsten Rudgeley.

Defending champion: Alison Lee (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$1 million

Challenge Tour

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A

Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

6:44pm Hayden Hopewell

Defending champion: Marco Penge (ENG)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €500,000

KPGA Tour

Dong-A Membership Exchange Group Open

Australasians in the field: Sungjin Yeo (NZ), Won Joon Lee.

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Prizemoney: 700 million won