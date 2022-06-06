06 Jun 2022 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Smyth falls just short on Asian Tour
by PGA of Australia
By Tony Webeck
A bogey at the 72nd hole has denied Travis Smyth a maiden win as a professional at the Asian Tour’s International Series England.
As Minjee Lee completed a second major championship triumph with a four-stroke win at the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Smyth began the final day at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in England eyeing history of his own.
One-under through eight holes, Smyth dropped a shot at nine as Zimbabwean Scott Vincent made his move with birdies at seven and 11.
The pair continued to trade birdies into the back nine and it took a special tee shot to 10 feet at the par-3 17th to draw level with Vincent heading to the 18th tee.
It looked as if the New South Welshman held the advantage after finding the fairway on the last, while Vincent erred slightly left into the rough.
But the twists and turns continued as Smyth pushed his approach into a greenside bunker.
Vincent duly pounded on a pitching wedge to find the front of the green and put the pressure on Smyth, who was unable to get up and down from the sand, signing for a final round of three-under 68.
The playoff victor over Aussie Anthony Quayle on the Japan Golf Tour a week earlier, Vincent still had plenty of work left after coming up short with a long-range birdie putt.
But he showed a steely resolve to hole out for a five-under-par 66 and secure the $US360,000 first prize, becoming the first Zimbabwean to win on the Asian Tour.
Despite the bogey on 18, Smyth was philosophical about the defeat and losing out on his first Asian Tour title.
“Awesome week. Coming into the week I just really wanted to play solid,” said Smyth, whose runner-up finish is his best result on the Asian Tour.
“I did not have any expectations. If you could have said at the start of the week I was going to finish second and had a chance to win, I would have taken it.
“It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot, and I can’t wait to be in the position again.”
Showing no lasting scars from his own defeat to Vincent seven days ago, Quayle moved to eighth on the Japan Golf Tour moneylist with a fourth-place finish at the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup.
He began the final round with a birdie but was unable to get another putt to drop as he hit the next 10 greens in regulation.
He picked up a shot at 14 and then chipped in for birdie at 15 as he finished three back of Kazutaka Higa with a final round of two-under 69.
Cameron Smith also began the final round of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA TOUR with high hopes yet a disastrous front nine removed the world No.3 from contention.
Five shots back in a share of second when he teed off at Muirfield Village on Sunday, Smith had three bogeys and two double-bogeys in an outward nine of six-over 42, an eagle at the par-5 15th salvaging something as he finished tied for 13th.
It was a tough final day for the Aussie contingent in Ohio with Adam Scott shooting 80 and Lucas Herbert (76) and Jason Day (75) both losing ground, Cam Davis the only Aussie to move forward with a closing two-under 70.
Results
Asian Tour
International Series England
Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, England
Winner Scott Vincent 69-68-69-66—272 $US360,000
2 Travis Smyth 69-70-66-68—273 $220,000
T9 Wade Ormsby 72-70-70-68—280 $34,600
T9 Kevin Yuan 74-68-70-68—280 $34,600
T20 Todd Sinnott 70-69-73-70—282 $22,050
T20 Hayden Hopewell (a) 72-72-68-70—282 ------
T44 Scott Hend 70-72-71-74—287 $11,340
59 Dimitrios Papadatos 71-73-76-71—291 $7,200
T65 Cory Crawford 72-73-77-73—295 $5,900
MC Scott Strange 72-74—146
MC Denzel Ieremia 70-76—146
MC Tim Stewart 70-76—146
MC Blake Windred 73-73—146
MC Sam Brazel 73-73—146
MC Ben Campbell 72-74—146
MC Jack Thompson74-73—147
MC Andrew Dodt 71-76—147
MC Andrew Martin72-75—147
MC David Gleeson 76-71—147
MC Ben Eccles 72-76—148
MC Josh Younger 74-74—148
MC Will Heffernan 75-75—150
MC Jake Higginbottom 76-75—151
MC Daniel Fox 79-74—153
MC Michael Campbell 77-77—154
MC Louis Dobbelaar 78-79—157
US Women’s Open
Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, North Carolina
Winner Minjee Lee 67-66-67-71—271 $US1.8m
T28 Hannah Green 70-71-72-76—289 $67,899
T63 Grace Kim 73-72-75-77—297 $20,498
MC Sarah Kemp 76-70—146
MC Gabriela Ruffels74-75—149
PGA TOUR
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Winner Billy Horschel 70-68-65-72—275 $US2.16m
T13 Cameron Smith 67-69-72-77—285 $221,400
31 Jason Day 71-74-68-75—288 $78,600
T48 Lucas Herbert 70-76-70-76—292 $32,040
T53 Cam Davis 71-75-78-70—294 $27,994
T67 Adam Scott 70-76-73-80—299 $25,200
MC Danny Lee 73-74—147
MC Marc Leishman74-75—149
MC Matt Jones 75-74—149
MC Min Woo Lee 77-72—149
MC Curtis Luck 78-73—151
MC Jediah Morgan 76-81—157
DP World Tour
Porsche European Open
Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
Winner Kalle Samooja 72-72-74-64—282 €297,500
T25 Jason Scrivener70-73-73-74—290 €17,412.50
MC Maverick Antcliff 73-77—150
MC Zach Murray 73-80—153
Japan Golf Tour
BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
Shishido Hills Country Club (West Cse), Ibaraki
Winner Kazutaka Higa 69-71-65-67—272 ¥30m
4 Anthony Quayle 70-66-70-69—275 ¥7.2m
T9 Brad Kennedy 69-70-70-70—279 ¥4.08m
T21 Brendan Jones 76-67-70-68—281 ¥1.65m
T58 Andrew Evans 72-71-74-74—291 ¥350,000
MC Dylan Perry 70-75—145
MC Michael Hendry74-73—147
MC Adam Bland 76-72—148
MC Matthew Griffin 77-75—152
MC David Bransdon 78-84—162
Korn Ferry Tour
REX Hospital Open
The CC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, North Carolina
Winner Davis Thompson 64-66-68-69—267 $US135,000
T47 Harrison Endycott 72-67-72-68—279 $3,300
T47 Ryan Ruffels 68-66-71-74—279 $3,300
T52 Aaron Baddeley68-68-69-75—280 $3,158
MC Cameron Percy70-70—140
MC Nick Voke 69-71—140
MC Rhein Gibson 72-70—142
Challenge Tour
D+D REAL Czech Challenge
Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic
WinnerNicolai Kristensen 66-71-63-66—266 €41,600 Won in sudden death playoff
T41 Deyen Lawson 71-69-71-67—278 €1,430
MC Jarryd Felton 71-71—142
PGA TOUR Canada
Royal Beach Victoria Open
Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia
MC Will Barnett 69-72—141
MC Cameron John 75-72—147
WD Danny List 55
Ladies European Tour
Ladies Italian Open
Golf Club Margara, Fubine, Italy
Winner Morgane Metraux 67-70-69—206 €30,000
MC Kristalle Blum 74-77—151
Champions Tour
Principal Charity Classic
Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa
WinnerJerry Kelly 65-66-67—198 $US277,500 Won on first hole of sudden death playoff
T3 Steven Alker 67-64-69—200 $122,100
T16 Stuart Appleby 66-70-70—206 $30,525
T28 Rod Pampling 67-69-72—208 $14,034
65 Stephen Leaney75-69-72—216 $2,405
T69 John Senden 73-74-71—218 $1,684
73 David McKenzie73-75-72—220 $1,295
