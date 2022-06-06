06 Jun 2022 | Professional golf |

Aussies on Tour: Smyth falls just short on Asian Tour

by PGA of Australia

Travis Smyth.

By Tony Webeck

A bogey at the 72nd hole has denied Travis Smyth a maiden win as a professional at the Asian Tour’s International Series England.

As Minjee Lee completed a second major championship triumph with a four-stroke win at the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Smyth began the final day at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in England eyeing history of his own.

One-under through eight holes, Smyth dropped a shot at nine as Zimbabwean Scott Vincent made his move with birdies at seven and 11.

The pair continued to trade birdies into the back nine and it took a special tee shot to 10 feet at the par-3 17th to draw level with Vincent heading to the 18th tee.

It looked as if the New South Welshman held the advantage after finding the fairway on the last, while Vincent erred slightly left into the rough.

But the twists and turns continued as Smyth pushed his approach into a greenside bunker.

Vincent duly pounded on a pitching wedge to find the front of the green and put the pressure on Smyth, who was unable to get up and down from the sand, signing for a final round of three-under 68.

The playoff victor over Aussie Anthony Quayle on the Japan Golf Tour a week earlier, Vincent still had plenty of work left after coming up short with a long-range birdie putt.

But he showed a steely resolve to hole out for a five-under-par 66 and secure the $US360,000 first prize, becoming the first Zimbabwean to win on the Asian Tour.

Despite the bogey on 18, Smyth was philosophical about the defeat and losing out on his first Asian Tour title.

“Awesome week. Coming into the week I just really wanted to play solid,” said Smyth, whose runner-up finish is his best result on the Asian Tour.

“I did not have any expectations. If you could have said at the start of the week I was going to finish second and had a chance to win, I would have taken it.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot, and I can’t wait to be in the position again.”

Showing no lasting scars from his own defeat to Vincent seven days ago, Quayle moved to eighth on the Japan Golf Tour moneylist with a fourth-place finish at the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup.

He began the final round with a birdie but was unable to get another putt to drop as he hit the next 10 greens in regulation.

He picked up a shot at 14 and then chipped in for birdie at 15 as he finished three back of Kazutaka Higa with a final round of two-under 69.

Cameron Smith also began the final round of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA TOUR with high hopes yet a disastrous front nine removed the world No.3 from contention.

Five shots back in a share of second when he teed off at Muirfield Village on Sunday, Smith had three bogeys and two double-bogeys in an outward nine of six-over 42, an eagle at the par-5 15th salvaging something as he finished tied for 13th.

It was a tough final day for the Aussie contingent in Ohio with Adam Scott shooting 80 and Lucas Herbert (76) and Jason Day (75) both losing ground, Cam Davis the only Aussie to move forward with a closing two-under 70.

Results

Asian Tour

International Series England

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, England

  • Winner Scott Vincent 69-68-69-66—272 $US360,000

  • 2 Travis Smyth 69-70-66-68—273 $220,000

  • T9 Wade Ormsby 72-70-70-68—280 $34,600

  • T9 Kevin Yuan 74-68-70-68—280 $34,600

  • T20 Todd Sinnott 70-69-73-70—282 $22,050

  • T20 Hayden Hopewell (a) 72-72-68-70—282 ------

  • T44 Scott Hend 70-72-71-74—287 $11,340

  • 59 Dimitrios Papadatos 71-73-76-71—291 $7,200

  • T65 Cory Crawford 72-73-77-73—295 $5,900

  • MC Scott Strange 72-74—146

  • MC Denzel Ieremia 70-76—146

  • MC Tim Stewart 70-76—146

  • MC Blake Windred 73-73—146

  • MC Sam Brazel 73-73—146

  • MC Ben Campbell 72-74—146

  • MC Jack Thompson74-73—147

  • MC Andrew Dodt 71-76—147

  • MC Andrew Martin72-75—147

  • MC David Gleeson 76-71—147

  • MC Ben Eccles 72-76—148

  • MC Josh Younger 74-74—148

  • MC Will Heffernan 75-75—150

  • MC Jake Higginbottom 76-75—151

  • MC Daniel Fox 79-74—153

  • MC Michael Campbell 77-77—154

  • MC Louis Dobbelaar 78-79—157

US Women’s Open

Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, North Carolina

  • Winner Minjee Lee 67-66-67-71—271 $US1.8m

  • T28 Hannah Green 70-71-72-76—289 $67,899

  • T63 Grace Kim 73-72-75-77—297 $20,498

  • MC Sarah Kemp 76-70—146

  • MC Gabriela Ruffels74-75—149

PGA TOUR

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

  • Winner Billy Horschel 70-68-65-72—275 $US2.16m

  • T13 Cameron Smith 67-69-72-77—285 $221,400

  • 31 Jason Day 71-74-68-75—288 $78,600

  • T48 Lucas Herbert 70-76-70-76—292 $32,040

  • T53 Cam Davis 71-75-78-70—294 $27,994

  • T67 Adam Scott 70-76-73-80—299 $25,200

  • MC Danny Lee 73-74—147

  • MC Marc Leishman74-75—149

  • MC Matt Jones 75-74—149

  • MC Min Woo Lee 77-72—149

  • MC Curtis Luck 78-73—151

  • MC Jediah Morgan 76-81—157

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open

Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

  • Winner Kalle Samooja 72-72-74-64—282 €297,500

  • T25 Jason Scrivener70-73-73-74—290 €17,412.50

  • MC Maverick Antcliff 73-77—150

  • MC Zach Murray 73-80—153

Japan Golf Tour

BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup

Shishido Hills Country Club (West Cse), Ibaraki

  • Winner Kazutaka Higa 69-71-65-67—272 ¥30m

  • 4 Anthony Quayle 70-66-70-69—275 ¥7.2m

  • T9 Brad Kennedy 69-70-70-70—279 ¥4.08m

  • T21 Brendan Jones 76-67-70-68—281 ¥1.65m

  • T58 Andrew Evans 72-71-74-74—291 ¥350,000

  • MC Dylan Perry 70-75—145

  • MC Michael Hendry74-73—147

  • MC Adam Bland 76-72—148

  • MC Matthew Griffin 77-75—152

  • MC David Bransdon 78-84—162

Korn Ferry Tour

REX Hospital Open

The CC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Winner Davis Thompson 64-66-68-69—267 $US135,000

  • T47 Harrison Endycott 72-67-72-68—279 $3,300

  • T47 Ryan Ruffels 68-66-71-74—279 $3,300

  • T52 Aaron Baddeley68-68-69-75—280 $3,158

  • MC Cameron Percy70-70—140

  • MC Nick Voke 69-71—140

  • MC Rhein Gibson 72-70—142

Challenge Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic

  • WinnerNicolai Kristensen 66-71-63-66—266 €41,600 Won in sudden death playoff

  • T41 Deyen Lawson 71-69-71-67—278 €1,430

  • MC Jarryd Felton 71-71—142

PGA TOUR Canada

Royal Beach Victoria Open

Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia

  • MC Will Barnett 69-72—141

  • MC Cameron John 75-72—147

  • WD Danny List 55

Ladies European Tour

Ladies Italian Open

Golf Club Margara, Fubine, Italy

  • Winner Morgane Metraux 67-70-69—206 €30,000

  • MC Kristalle Blum 74-77—151

Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

  • WinnerJerry Kelly 65-66-67—198 $US277,500 Won on first hole of sudden death playoff

  • T3 Steven Alker 67-64-69—200 $122,100

  • T16 Stuart Appleby 66-70-70—206 $30,525

  • T28 Rod Pampling 67-69-72—208 $14,034

  • 65 Stephen Leaney75-69-72—216 $2,405

  • T69 John Senden 73-74-71—218 $1,684

  • 73 David McKenzie73-75-72—220 $1,295

