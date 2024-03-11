11 Mar 2024 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Smith, Lee show great signs ahead of majors
by Paul Munnings
With their first majors of the year looming, Cam Smith and Minjee Lee are trending in the right direction.
Smith, the 2022 Open champion, was beaten in a playoff by Mexico’s Abraham Ancer in the latest LIV Golf event in Hong Kong, his best result for 2024 with the trip to Augusta National now just a month away.
After rescuing a par thanks to a great approach shot on his final hole, Smith finished alongside Ancer and England’s Paul Casey at 13-under after three rounds, highlighted by a 6-under 64 on day two.
Ancer birdied the playoff hole, while his opponents had to settle for a bogey, with Smith not able to get up and down from a plugged lie in the greenside bunker.
“It was a step in the right direction this week,” said Smith, who had started the final day six strokes back.
“Played some really patient golf over the weekend. A lot different than the first few weeks.”
Smith came into Hong Kong with a previous season best of T8 in his opening event of the year.
In China, Minjee Lee was in contention throughout the Blue Bay LPGA tournament, eventually finishing in a tie for fourth at 13-under, six shots behind the winner, American Bailey Tardy.
Watch golf live and on-demand on Kayo
The world No.5, who won this event in 2016, led after a first-round 65 but gave up her advantage with a 72 on day two.
Lee has her sights on the first women’s major for 2024, the Chevron Championship, which starts on April 18.
Gabi Ruffels turned in a solid week in her second LPGA event of 2024 to end up T15.
On the secondary Epson Tour, Cassie Porter started her year in fine style, finishing third, just two shots out of a playoff, at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.
Cam Davis was the best-placed Australian at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA TOUR, finishing in equal 18th after a closing round of 2-under 70 at Bay Hill improved his position by 13 places.
Only four players shot in the 60s on Sunday, led by a 66 from world No.1 Scottie Scheffler who triumphed by five shots.
Meanwhile, on the PGA TOUR Champions, Greg Chalmers produced a top 10 on debut, claiming a share of seventh at the Cologuard Classic, just four shots behind the winner, Joe Durant.
“I am so excited!! T7 gets me into the next event in a week..this has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career,” Chalmers said on X/Twitter.
PGA TOUR
Arnold Palmer Invitational
Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
1 Scottie Scheffler 70-67-70-66--273 US$4,000,000
T18 Cam Davis 72-70-74-70--286 $289,000
T36 Jason Day 70-74-73-73--290 $88,375
T44 Min Woo Lee 69-73-76-73--291 $64,000
MC Adam Scott 73-76
Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
1 Brice Garnett 66-66-68-69--269 US$720,000
T23 Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67-70--276 $32,333
T42 Harrison Endycott 69-71-68-70--278 $13,423
MC Gareth Steyn (a) 71-73
MC Geoff Ogilvy 71-75
LPGA Tour
Blue Bay LPGA
Jian Lake Blue Bay Course, China
1 Bailey Tardy (USA) 68-70-66-65--269 US$330,000
T4 Minjee Lee 65-72-70-68--275 $95,907
T15 Gabi Ruffels 72-71-68-70--281 $29,247
MC Karis Davidson 72-75
MC Robyn Choi 75-73
DP World Tour
Jonsson Workwear Open
Glendower Golf Club, Edenvale, South Africa
1 Matteo Manassero 68-61-67-66--262 €255,000
T17 Jason Scrivener 68-66-70-68--272
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Hong Kong
Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, Hong Kong
1 Abraham Ancer 63-62-72--197 US$4,000,000
T2 Cam Smith 67-64-66--197 $1.875,000
T2 Paul Casey (Eng ) 66-67-64--197 $1.875,000
(Ancer won on first playoff hole)
T15 Lucas Herbert 70-64-67--201 $278,750
T21 Matt Jones 64-68-71--203 $204,286
T29 Marc Leishman 68-68-69--205 $165,000
Champions Tour
Cologuard Classic
La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Arizona
1 Joe Durant (USA) 67-66-67--200 US$330,000
T2 Steve Alker (NZ) 69-68-65--202 $161,333
T7 Greg Chalmers 67-70-67--204 $59.086
T17 David Bransdon 66-70-70--206 $32,065
T21 Steve Allen 71-68-68--207 $23,833
T21 Mark Hensby 71-66-70--207 $23,833
T27 Michael Wright 72-69-67--208 $18,260
T32 John Senden 71-67-71--209 $14,850
T43 Richard Green 75-67-69--211 $8800
T49 Rod Pampling 70-70-72--212 $6380
T61 Stuart Appleby 70-73-72--215 $3300
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic
Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile
1 Taylor Dickson 68-67-70-66--271 US$180,000
T47 Curtis Luck 65-75-70-71--281 $4310
MC Rhein Gibson 75-66--141
MC Brett Drewitt 72-70--142
MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 75-70--145
Epson Tour
Florida's Natural Charity Classic
Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Florida
1 Valery Plata (Col) 70-66-70--206 US$37,500
3 Cassie Porter 69-69-70--208 $17.092
MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 77-73
MC Su Oh 76-79
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.