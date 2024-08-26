Aussies on Tour: Scott's consolation despite BMW defeat

26 Aug 2024 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott returns to the PGA TOUR’s Tour Championship for the 10th time in his career after falling just short of victory at the BMW Championship in Colorado.

Chasing his first PGA TOUR win in more than four years, Scott couldn’t have made a better start to the final round at Castle Pines Golf Club, the site of his first PGA TOUR appearance in 2000.

An eagle at the opening hole saw Scott join eventual champion Keegan Bradley at 13-under par, a position he would reclaim again with a birdie at the par-5 eighth.

But a problematic day with the putter and three straight bogeys after the turn ultimately cruelled Scott’s charge, the 44-year-old finishing one stroke back in a tie for second.

It is his second runner-up finish inside a month and propelled him from 41st to 14th in the FedEx Cup standings, the only Aussie to qualify for the 30-man season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

“I’m disappointed not to have won today, but I’m pretty happy to be going to East Lake because that wasn’t on the cards a couple weeks ago,” said Scott, who also locked up his spot as one of six automatic qualifiers for the International team to contest the Presidents Cup next month.

“After a couple days of rest and getting my head into next week, it’ll be fun to go and have a couple good rounds and kind of find my way up the leaderboard at East Lake.

“A lot can happen in a few weeks out here. All of a sudden, I’ve gone from a very frustrating year had I not finished well to now feeling pretty pleased with myself.

“It’ll be fun to go and run the tables next week.”

Scott gave up more than two shots to the field on the greens in the final round, conceding that the comfort he felt on the first two days deserted him over the weekend.

“It’s amazing it came down to one shot,” Scott lamented.

“I felt like my bogeys on 10, 11, 12 gave Keegan a bit of breathing space. The pressure wasn’t really on him and he didn’t make any mistakes.

“I was in position with wedges on every hole and made three bogeys. That’s almost unthinkable, really.

”Just didn’t quite have the confidence in some of those putts. I thought I played well off the tee today, which was nice, but just didn’t take advantage from there.”

Cam Davis closed out his season with a round of 66 and a tie for fifth, climbing from 49th to 36th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Entering the week inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup, Jason Day’s tie for 33rd in Colorado saw him drop from 25th to 33rd to miss the season finale.

A strong weekend showing saw David Micheluzzi record his third top-10 DP World Tour finish in his past five starts at the Danish Golf Championship while Steve Allan’s hopes of a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title were cruelled when his tee shot at the par-4 14th could not be found and he made double bogey on his way to a tie for fifth at The Ally Challenge.

A tie for 24th in the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals has Karl Vilips 17th on the points list with three events remaining, the top 30 after the Tour Championship to earn status on the PGA TOUR in 2025.

Grace Kim’s tie for 37th was the best of the Aussies as Kiwi Lydia Ko claimed the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews and Jess Whitting was one of six Aussies to advance from LPGA Pre-Qualifying to Stage 1 of Q-Series.

Final results

PGA TOUR BMW Championship Castle Pines Golf Club, Colorado, USA 1 Keegan Bradley 66-68-70-72—276 $US3.6m T2 Adam Scott 68-63-74-72—277 $1.503m T5 Cam Davis 72-70-72-66—280 $728,750 T33 Jason Day 78-69-71-71—289 $119,667

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour AIG Women’s Open St Andrews Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland 1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 71-70-71-69—281 $US1.425m T37 Grace Kim 77-71-73-71—292 $45,568 T60 Stephanie Kyriacou 76-68-72-79—295 $19,105 MC Hannah Green 77-74—151 MC Minjee Lee 78-75—153 MC Hira Naveed 80-76—156 MC Gabriela Ruffels 81-76—157 MC Karrie Webb 82-77—159

DP World Tour Danish Golf Championship Lübker Golf Resort, Aarhus, Denmark 1 Frederic Lacroix 67-71-67-65—270 €381,991.28 T10 David Micheluzzi 71-70-67-69—277 €43,816.65 T27 Jason Scrivener 71-71-67-71—280 €19,661.32 T42 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-73-66-76—282 €11,684.44 MC Haydn Barron 72-76—148 MC Andrew Martin 76-75—151

PGA Tour Champions The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Michigan, USA 1 Stewart Cink 67-66-66—199 $US330,000 T5 Steve Allan 70-66-71—207 $80,960 T10 Rod Pampling 67-70-71—208 $45,886 T17 Mark Hensby 73-66-70—209 $34,100 T19 Greg Chalmers 68-72-70—210 $26,023 T26 Richard Green 70-72-69—211 $17,527 T38 Cameron Percy 69-73-71—213 $11,220 T38 David Bransdon 72-68-73—213 $11,220 T52 Michael Wright 73-70-73—216 $5,573 T55 John Senden 77-73-67—217 $4,840

Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron Hillcrest Country Club, Idaho, USA 1 Matt McCarty 63-64-67-69—263 $US270,000 T24 Karl Vilips 67-67-67-70—271 $12,620 MC Brett Drewitt 69-71—140 MC Rhein Gibson 72-69—141

PGA Tour Americas CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open Southwood golf and Country Club, Canada 1 John Keefer 63-61-71-67—262 $US40,500 MC Grant Booth 72-66—138 MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 69-70—139 MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 71-73—144

Challenge Tour Indoor Golf Group Challenge Landeryds Golfklubb – Vesterby Links, Vesterby, Sweden 1 Joakim Lagergren 68-70-66-68—272 €43,200 T37 Connor McKInney 70-70-72-71—283 €1,674 MC Hayden Hopewell 70-75—145 MC Blake Windred 74-72—146

LET Access Series Ladies Slovak Golf Open TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia 1 Tina Mazarino 70-70-70—210 €7,200 T2 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 66-72-75—213 €4,072.50 T47 Kristalle Blum 76-76-79—231 €321.75 MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 74-83—157 MC Stephanie Bunque 76-84—160

Japan Golf Tour Sansan KBC Augusta Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka 1 Jinichiro Kozuma 68-66-66-69—269 ¥20m Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff T20 Michael Hendry 67-76-69-67—279 ¥1.18m MC Brad Kennedy 72-75—147 MC Anthony Quayle 73-76—149

LPGA Q-Series Pre-Qualifying Stage Top-95 and ties advance to LPGA Q-Series Qualifying 1 Ashley Menne (a) 69-66-69-68—272 T8 Jess Whitting 67-73-68-70—278 T22 Kelsey Bennett 70-70-71-71—282 T49 Jennifer Herbst 69-76-73-67—285 T49 Lion Higo (a) 78-66-69-72—285 T60 Claire Shin (NZ) 69-73-75-69—286 T60 Sarah Yamaki Branch 70-73-71-72—286 T80 Caitlin Peirce (a) 72-71-74-71—288 MC Grace Williams (a) 73-77-70—220 MC Jordan O’Brien 71-76-73—220 MC Justice Bosio (a) 72-72-78—222 MC Amy Chu 81-75-72—228 MC Linley Ooi 73-81-79—233 MC Makensie Toole (a) 82-76-77—235