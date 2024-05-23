Aussies on Tour: Scott chasing former glories at Colonial

23 May 2024 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott hopes that a win as world No.1 a decade ago can be the catalyst to a drought-breaking win at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis make up the Aussie contingent at a tournament that has been kind to their countrymen dating back to Bruce Crampton’s win in 1965.

The only player on the PGA TOUR with victories at all four tournaments in Texas, Scott’s win in 2014 only came after a last-minute decision to tee it up having been crowned the No.1 player in the world only a week earlier.

Headed by his 2013 Masters triumph, Scott’s Colonial victory 10 years ago was his third in the space of 13 months as he scaled professional golf’s highest peak.

It’s now been more than four years since Scott’s most recent win but in his first start at Colonial since 2018 the Queenslander is excited to tap into some former glories.

“It was a really special week,” Scott reflected. “It was a great time in my career.

“I had just moved to world No.1 the week prior and I hadn't planned on playing the event.

“I was world No.1 by the smallest of margins and I felt like if I didn't play I could lose the position.

“I decided to enter fairly last minute, and actually came in and got off to a pretty bad start that week. I shot 4-over my first nine and ended up winning the tournament.

“It was a great week to play as world No.1 and I managed to hang on to that spot, at least that week anyway.”

Impressed by the “refresh” undertaken by course designer Gil Hanse, Scott insists his own form is not indicative of recent results.

Disappointed not to play the weekend at last week’s US PGA Championship at Valhalla, Scott’s last top-10 finish came at the WM Phoenix Open in early February but believes he just needs a turn of fortune to feature on the leaderboard.

“I think my game is in better shape than results are showing,” said the world No.62.

“I know pretty much everyone who is not in the top 10 in the world is probably saying that, but that's how I feel.

“I hope that some good karma from this golf course kind of inspires a few better things for me on the golf course this week.”

There are 14 Aussies and two Kiwis teeing it up at the second senior major of the year, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Michigan.

Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers will make their senior major championship debut while four-time PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns is taking the rare opportunity to play in the US.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

10:22pm* Cam Davis

10:55pm* Adam Scott

11:28pm Min Woo Lee

4:40am Ryan Fox (NZ)

Defending champion: Emiliano Grillo

Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1965), Bruce Devlin (1966), Ian Baker-Finch (1989), Adam Scott (2014)

Prize money: $US9.1 million

TV times: Live 10pm-3am Thursday, Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 11:20pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Michigan

9:15pm* Scott Hend

9:26pm Richard Green

9:48pm Cameron Percy

9:59pm* Stuart Appleby

10:21pm* Rod Pampling

10:32pm* David McKenzie, Mark Hensby

10:43pm* John Senden

11:16pm* Michael Long (NZ)

11:27pm* David Bransdon

2:40am Mick Smith, Greg Chalmers

3:02am Brad Burns

3:35am Michael Campbell (NZ)

4:41am Michael Wright

4:52am Steve Allan

Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1984)

Prize money: $US9.1 million

TV times: Live 3am-6am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

Soudal Open

Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

5pm David Micheluzzi

5:20pm Sam Jones (NZ)

9:10pm* Jason Scrivener

9:20pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

10pm* Haydn Barron

Defending champion: Simon Forsstrom

Past Aussie winners: Noel Ratcliffe (1978)

Prize money: $US2.5 million

TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:30pm-2am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour

Jabra Ladies Open

Evian Resort Golf Club, France

5:06pm Kirsten Rudgeley

8:13pm Amy Walsh

8:40pm Momoka Kobori (NZ)

Defending champion: Linn Grant

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €300,000

Japan Golf Tour

Road to the British Open Mizuno Open

JFE Seto Inland Sea Golf Club, Okayama

9am Anthony Quayle

9:10am Brad Kennedy

1:35pm Michael Hendry (NZ)

Defending champion: Kensei Hirata

Past Aussie winners: Brian Jones (1990), Roger Mackay (1991), Brendan Jones (2004, 2013), Chris Campbell (2005), Brad Kennedy (2012)

Prize money: ¥100 million

Korn Ferry Tour

Visit Knoxville Open

Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee

9pm Brett Drewitt

10:50pm Jimmy Zheng (NZ)

1:55am Rhein Gibson

2:45am* Dimi Papadatos

Defending champion: Rico Hoey

Past Aussie winners: Kim Felton (2005), Jarrod Lyle (2008)

Prize money: $US1 million

Challenge Tour

Danish Golf Challenge

Odense Eventyr Golf, Odense, Denmark

6:10pm Connor McKinney

6:20pm Hayden Hopewell

10:10pm Andrew Martin

10:20pm Tom Power Horan

Defending champion: Matteo Manassero

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €270,000

Korean PGA Tour

KB Financial Liiv Championship

Blackstone Golf Club, Icheon, Korea

8:35am* Wonjoon Lee

12:50pm Junseok Lee

1:05pm* Kevin Chun

2:05pm* Sungjin Yeo

Defending champion: Kim Dong-min

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: KRW700 million

Sunshine Tour

KitKat Cash & Carry Pro-am

Irene Country Club, Centurion

3pm* Austin Bautista

Defending champion: Louis Albertse

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: R2 million