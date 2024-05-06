Aussies on Tour: Ripper GC win, Hend, Appleby fall just short

06 May 2024 | Professional golf |

Ripper GC made it back-to-back wins in Singapore but it was an otherwise week of near misses for Aussies around the world.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman both finished two shots back of Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Singapore, their collective efforts elevating Ripper GC to a three-stroke win in the teams event at Sentosa Golf Club.

“I kind of knew all year that we were going to get the ball rolling at some point,” said Smith, who combined with Leishman to win the teams event in a playoff at LIV Adelaide.

“I think internally that we’re the best team out here, and we’re going to be tough to beat when we all have our best stuff.”

Smith and Leishman were not the only Aussies to come within a whisker of individual success.

Queenslander Scott Hend lost out to Englishman Peter Baker in a playoff at the Barbados Legends on the Legends Tour while Stuart Appleby was denied a shot at a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title by weather.

The self-proclaimed “new kid on the block” with a Legends Tour win already to his name, Hend started the final round tied with Baker at the top of the leaderboard.

He held a two-stroke lead after a birdie at the par-4 15th but fell one behind when he made double-bogey at the par-3 16th to Baker’s birdie.

A birdie at the par-5 18th for the third straight day saw Hend join Baker at 10-under to force the playoff, Baker’s birdie at the first extra hole enough to edge Hend.

Appleby was not afforded that opportunity after rain heavily disrupted play at the Insperity Invitational in Houston.

All 36 holes of the scheduled 54-hole event were played on Saturday, heavy rain preventing any play Sunday as Scott Dunlap was declared champion.

Bettering his previous best finish – a tie for third at 2022 Regions Tradition – Appleby said after play on Saturday that he was coming to terms with what it takes to contend again.

“You’d think as you get older you’d just let it come when it comes and whatever doesn’t, it doesn’t,” said Appleby.

“Just try to get out of my own way, just enjoy the playing, go through my routine.

“When I played my best golf I got stuck into one shot at a time and that is something I have not done well enough.

“If I can boil it down to what the top players out here do, which is that, they really isolate a shot a time or putt at a time.”

Min Woo Lee was the best-placed Australian at the PGA TOUR CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, Junseok Lee finished just outside the top 10 at the Asian Tour event in Korea and Jason Scrivener’s tie for 23rd led the Aussies at the DP World Tour Volvo China Open.

Results

PGA TOUR THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas 1 Taylor Pendrith 64-67-63-67—261 $US1.71 million T24 Min Woo Lee 66-68-66-69—269 $77,425 T30 Adam Scott 69-65-68-68—270 $52,293 T41 Aaron Baddeley 68-67-67-69—271 $33,725 T52 Harrison Endycott 67-66-71-70—274 $22,406 T59 Jason Day 66-70-71-68—275 $21,375 MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-72—140

DP World Tour Volvo China Open Hidden Grace GC, Shenzhen, China Event reduced to 54 holes due to lightning storm 1 Adrian Otaegui 67-66-65—198€356,293.78 T23 Jason Scrivener 70-70-68—208€19,596.16 T23 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 67-69-72—208€19,596.16 MC George Worrall 81-65—146 MC Kieran Muir (NZ) 72-80—152

Asian Tour GS Caltex Maekyung Open Namseoul Country Club, Korea 1 Hongtaek Kim 69-65-71-69—274 $US227,790.43 Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff T11 Junseok Lee 72-67-70-72—281 $15,322.70 T44 Todd Sinnott 74-66-74-74—288 $5,618.83 T56 Brendan Jones 74-68-73-76—291 $4,403.95 T63 Jack Thompson 71-69-75-79—294 $3,416.86 66 Wonjoon Lee 70-69-78-80—297 $3,037.21 MC Travis Smyth 72-72—144 MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 72-72—144 MC Andrew Dodt 74-71—145 MC Justin Warren 74-71—145 MC Kevin Yuan 73-73—146 MC Deyen Lawson 77-70—147 MC Zach Murray 72-77—149 MC Jed Morgan 77-77—154

LIV Golf LIV Golf Singapore Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Sentosa, Singapore 1 Brooks Koepka 66-64-68—198$US4 million T2 Cameron Smith 71-65-64—200$1.875 million T2 Marc Leishman 67-67-66—200$1.875 million T27 Lucas Herbert 67-67-74—208$180,000 T37 Matt Jones 74-68-70—212$140,333 T49 Danny Lee (NZ) 72-76-69—217$60,000

Japan Golf Tour Chunichi Crowns Nagoya Golf Club (Wago Cse), Aichi 1 Ren Yonezawa 68-67-67-65—267 ¥22 million T16 Michael Hendry 68-64-73-71—276 ¥1,622,500 T59 Anthony Quayle 72-70-71-75—288 ¥251,900 MC Brad Kennedy 72-73—145

PGA TOUR Champions Insperity Invitational The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain 1 Scott Dunlap 65-70—135 $US405,000 T2 Stuart Appleby 69-67—136 $216,000 T4 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-69—137 $145,800 T10 Rod Pampling 67-73—140 $58,050 T19 Richard Green 72-70—142 $28,418 T19 Mark Hensby 72-70—142 $28,418 T31 John Senden 71-72—143 $18,225

Legends Tour Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam Apes Hill Barbados, Saint James, Barbados 1 Peter Baker 67-67-69—203 Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff 2 Scott Hend 68-66-69—203 T21 Michael Campbell (NZ)69-68-76—213 T28 Michael Long (NZ) 77-68-71—216 T45 Peter Fowler 71-73-76—220

Epson Tour Casino Del Sol Golf Classic Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona 1 Madison Young 69-65-71—205$37,500 T20 Fiona Xu (NZ) 69-70-71—210$2,790 T37 Su Oh 71-73-68—212$1,541 MC Cassie Porter 71-76—147 MC Amelia Garvey 78-74—152

PGA TOUR Americas KIA Open Quito Tenis Y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador Event reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather 1 Thomas Longbella 66-69-65—200$US40,500 T3 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-71-67—203 T60 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 72-69-72—213 T71 Jason Hong 72-70-75—217