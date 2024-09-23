Aussies on Tour: Ripper GC crowned 2024 champs

23 Sep 2024 | Professional golf |

Clutch performances from captain Cameron Smith and Victorian Lucas Herbert have earned Ripper GC the LIV Golf Teams Championship for the first time.

Third in the team standings entering the Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas, the Ripper GC team of Smith, Herbert, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman enjoyed a bye in the Quarter-Finals before facing off against Fireballs GC in the Semi-Finals.

After Smith and Jones lost their foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer, Herbert and Leishman both had to win for their team to advance to the final.

Herbert edged David Puig 1 up and then Leishman won a see-sawing contest with Eugenio Chacarra with a par at the first playoff hole.

In the final, all four scores of each of the four teams count, Ripper GC claiming a three-stroke win thanks to rounds of 4-under 68 from Smith, 3-under 69 from Herbert and rounds of 2-under 70 from both Jones and Leishman.

Winners of team events in Adelaide and Singapore during the season, Smith said it was stressful watching the movement on the leaderboard coming down the stretch.

“Watching the leaderboard today was pretty stressful,” said Smith, the four Aussies each receiving $US1.4 million in prize money.

“I almost wanted to take my eye off it, but I couldn’t, I was so intrigued with what we had to do.

“There was something in me that was going to tell me that the boys were going to come through.

“To be a part of this is unreal, especially with these guys.”

“It’s indescribable actually,” added Jones. “I’ve got goosebumps right now thinking about it.

“Watching that scoreboard all day, it wasn’t comfortable out there at all, for myself especially. But to be able to do it with these other three guys is amazing.

“I couldn’t be happier and more proud of being on this team.”

Christened ‘The Gladiator’ for the way he has risen to the occasion in recent events, Herbert said that he has benefited from being around his more experienced teammates throughout the season.

“I feel like if I was the one that kind of helped get the team over the line this week, these boys kind of earned it because they gave me so much advice and so much help this year,” said Herbert.

“Cam has been so gracious with his time. The boys have been so gracious with their advice throughout practice rounds, throughout just general chats. They’ve been amazing to me.”

“We wouldn’t be here without that.”

As the Ripper GC team embarked on their own version of ‘Mad Monday’, Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her summer of success with a commanding win at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The Olympic and AIG Women’s Open champion claimed her 22nd LPGA Tour title by a five strokes, Grace Kim the best of the Aussies in a share of 19th.

“Never in a million years would I have guessed that I now would've gone into the Hall of Fame through winning the gold in Paris and then winning my first major since 2016 at the AIG Women's Open,” said Ko, who made just one bogey for the week and shot 9-under 63 on Sunday to win.

“It's been pretty surreal.”

Results

LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas 1 Ripper GC 277 T2 4Aces GC 280 T2 Ironheads GC 280 4 Legion XIII 282

LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio 1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-66-69-63—265 $US300,000 T19 Grace Kim 70-70-71-67—278 $21,122 T27 Minjee Lee 71-71-68-69—279 $16,425 T27 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-67-69-74—279 $16,425 T45 Gabriela Ruffels 73-69-70-70—282 $8,082 T61 Robyn Choi 70-69-74-72—285 $4,568 MC Hira Naveed 74-70—144 MC Su Oh 73-77—150

DP World Tour BMW PGA Championship Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England 1 Billy Horschel 67-69-65-67—268 €1,370,338.38 T18 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-70-67-68—277 €87,930.05 T57 Adam Scott 71-69-74-71—285 €24,585.48 T61 Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70-72-73—286 €22,167.24 MC Jason Scrivener 68-75—143

Japan Golf Tour Panasonic Open Golf Championship Arima Royal Golf Club, Hyogo 1 Kensei Hirata 62-68-68-65—263 ¥20m T48 Brad Kennedy 65-72-72-73—282 ¥285,333 61 Anthony Quayle 73-66-71-80—290 ¥229,000 MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 73-73—146

Ladies European Tour La Sella Open La Sella Golf Resort, Spain 1 Helen Briem 67-71-66-66—270 €150,000 T12 Kirsten Rudgeley 68-69-70-74—281 €20,500 T41 Amy Walsh 74-69-72-73—288 €5,577.78 MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 71-74—145 MC Kelsey Bennett 75-72—147 MC Whitney Hillier 73-76—149

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio 1 Frankie Capan III 68-67-66-70—271 $US270,000 T60 Rhein Gibson 69-72-72-73—286 $6,060 MC Karl Vilips 72-73—145

PGA TOUR Champions PURE Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California 1 Paul Broadhurst 66-64-72—202 6 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-72-70—207 T14 Rod Pampling 69-70-71—210 T39 Stuart Appleby 74-71-71—216 T45 Steve Allan 70-75-73—218 T45 John Senden 71-73-74—218 T50 Cameron Percy 70-73-77—220 MC David Bransdon 71-76—147 MC Richard Green 74-74—148 MC Michael Wright 70-78—148

Epson Tour Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout El Dorado, Arkansas 1 Jenny Bae 66-70-73—209 $US50,625 T23 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 74-69-74—217 $3,868 T25 Fiona Xu (NZ) 75-73-70—218 $3,259 MC Cassie Porter 78-73—151

LET Access Series Lavaux Ladies Open Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland 1 Mimi Rhodes 68-68-64—200 €7,200 T46 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 71-73-74—218 €256.50 MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 73-77—150

Challenge Tour Italian Challenge Open Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy 1 John Parry 66-67-65-68—266 €56,000 T7 Hayden Hopewell 68-69-68-68—273 €8,820 MC Sam Jones (NZ) 74-68—142

Legends Tour WINSTONgolf Senior Open WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany 1 Van Phillips 70-66-68—204 T11 Scott Hend 76-63-70—209 T22 Michael Long (NZ) 71-69-72—212