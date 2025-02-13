13 Feb 2025 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Ripper GC back on home soil
by Golf Australia
It was the site of their stunning team win in a playoff last year, and the Ripper GC team are back at the Grange Golf Club ready to defend at LIV Adelaide.
Hot off his tied-fourth last week in Riyadh, Victorian Lucas Herbert will be hoping for a dream breakthrough performance on home soil.
“Personally, I think our worst player is better than every other team’s worst player,” Herbert said.
“Some weeks, some guys will play the No. 1 spot, and some guys play the No. 4 spot. Cam’s the standout player, but then there just doesn’t feel like a weakness on our team. It feels like we’re all pretty solid player who are pretty consistent, week in and week out.”
All the Ripper GC team members will be eager to impress the Australian crowds, however without an individual win in season 2024, captain Cam Smith will be wanting to prove a point early this year.
Elsewhere, Danny List is making his PGA TOUR debut at The Genesis Invitational, thanks to being chosen by tournament host Tiger Woods as this year's Charlies Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient.
List joins TOUR regulars Adam Scott, Jason Day, Cam Davis and his close friend Min Woo Lee at Torrey Pines.
Four Australasians are teeing it up on the LET this week in Saudi Arabia, with last season's Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori caddying for sister Momoka.
PGA TOUR
The Genesis Invitational
Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Cse), San Diego, California
4:14am* Adam Scott
4:36am Min Woo Lee
4:47am Cam Davis
4:58am* Jason Day
5:31am Danny List
Recent champion: Hideki Matsuyama
Past Aussie winners: Robert Allenby (2001), Adam Scott (2005, 2020), Aaron Baddeley (2011)
Prize money: $US20m
TV times: Live 4:30am-12pm Friday, Saturday; Live 5am-11am Sunday; Live 5am-10.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide
Round 1: 12:45pm ACDT shotgun start Round 2: 11:45am ACDT shotgun start
Round 3: 11:35am ACDT shotgun start
Recent champion: Brendan Steele
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US20m
TV times: Live 1pm-5pm Friday on Channel 7; Live 12pm-5pm Saturday on 7Mate; Live 12pm-5pm Sunday on Channel 7.
Ladies European Tour
PIF Saudi Ladies International
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
5:09pm Stephanie Kyriacou
5:57pm Momoka Kobori (NZ)
6:09pm Kirsten Rudgeley, Hira Naveed
Recent champion: Patty Tavatanakit
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US4.5m
TV times: Live 9:30pm-1:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1am Saturday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
PGA TOUR Champions
Chubb Classic
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
Australasians in the field: Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, Michael Wright.
Recent champion: Stephen Ames
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US1.8m
TV times: Live 4am-7pm Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 7am-9:30am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
HotelPlanner Tour
NTT DATA Pro-Am
Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa
Australasians in the field: Hayden Hopewell, Haydn Barron, Sam Jones (NZ)
Recent champion: David Ravetto
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: R7m
