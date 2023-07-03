Aussies on Tour: Quayle goes close in Japan

03 Jul 2023 | Professional golf |

Anthony Quayle conjured the equal-best finish of his Japan Tour career, while a Kiwi’s stunning finish delivered his first win on the DP World Tour over the weekend.

Quayle’s week in Hokkaido ended with a stunning 64 on the final day of the Nagashima International, putting him three shots behind the winner, South African Jbe Kruger, but giving him a cheque worth the equivalent of $A130,000.

The 28-year-old Queenslander is still chasing his first win in Japan, having lost a playoff to Scott Vincent last year.

“I played really well, and I was really happy with my game,” he said after Sunday’s final round. “I really like this golf course; it sets up nicely for me. "I feel like this golf course allows me to play very aggressively. I'm an aggressive player and like to take on the game. "Sometimes on certain Japanese golf courses, it's difficult for me because they're tight, whereas this week was more of what I'm used to playing and feeling comfortable on. It allowed me to play very aggressively and give my best."

New Zealander Daniel Hillier was the big winner of the Australasians around the world, securing the DP World Tour’s British Masters at The Belfry and in the process, picking up a place in the field for the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool later this month.

Hillier began the final round outside the top 10 and was still three shots from the lead with four holes to play.

But he made eagle at the 15th, birdied the 16th and eagled the 17th to seize the advantage, ultimately winning by two shots.

"I'm gobsmacked. I think it's going to take me a while to process, to be honest," Hillier said. "Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn't have many chances but obviously knew there were some chances coming in. I didn't think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic."

Hillier, 24, is a former Australian Junior Amateur champion, and is a friend of Min Woo Lee, the Western Australian who continued his good form in the same event finishing tied-15th.

Lee remains fifth on the DP World Tour standings with the top 10 players not otherwise eligible earning playing rights for the PGA Tour in America in 2024.

Elsewhere overseas Sydney’s Cam Davis finished tied-17th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit where Rickie Fowler won his first US Tour event for four years.

Amy Walsh finished fourth in the LET Access Series event in Sweden.

Ahead of his Open Championship defence Cameron Smith rallied to finish tied-12th in LIV Golf’s event at Valderrama, Spain behind rampant Talor Gooch, who logged his third win of the year.

Results

PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit • 1 - Rickie Fowler (playoff) 67-65-64-68 – 264 $US 1,584,000 • T17 Cam Davis 69-65-69-69 – 272 $129,800 • MC Harrison Endycott 73-69 – 142 • MC Cameron Percy 70-73 – 143 • MC Aaron Baddeley 73-71 – 144

DP World Tour Betfred British Masters, The Belfry • 1 – Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-71-69-66 – 278 €547,411 • T15 Min Woo Lee 72-73-69-70 – 284 €41,257 • MC Jason Scrivener 76-70 – 146 • MC David Micheluzzi 78-71 – 149 • MC Blake Windred 77-79 – 156

Ladies European Tour European Ladies Open, Finland • 1 – Carmen Alonso 64-69-68 – 201 €45,000 • T13 Hanee Song (NZ) 70-70-70 – 210 €5,490 • T56 Kirsten Rudgeley 74-68-76 – 218 €1,020 • MC Wenyun Keh (NZ) 69-76 – 145 • MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-76 – 146

Challenge Tour Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, France • 1 – Darren Fichardt 68-68-70-67 – 273 €41,600 • MC Jordan Zunich 80-77 – 157 PGA Champions Senior US Open, Wisconsin • 1 – Bernhard Langer 71-68-68-70 – 277 $720,000 • T6 Steve Alker (NZ) 75-73-70-65 – 283 $124,932 • T27 Richard Green 71-80-68-73 – 292 $27,091 • T27 Rod Pampling 68-72-79-73 – 292 $27,091 • T47 Mark Hensby 75-76-72-74 – 297 $10,099 • MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 77-76 – 153 • MC Stuart Appleby 76-78 – 154 • MC Mick Smith 74-81 – 155 • MC Paul Archbold 79-77 – 156 • MC Peter Fowler 84-81 – 165

Japan Tour Shigeo Nagashima Invitational, Hokkaido • 1 – Jbe Kruger 66-67-65-67 – 265 ¥30,000 • T2 Anthony Quayle 70-68-66-64 – 268 ¥12,600,000 • MC Andrew Evans 71-71 – 142 • MC Dylan Perry 72-70 – 142 • MC Matthew Griffin 72-70 – 142 • MC Adam Bland 73-71 – 144 • MC Brendan Jones 75-74 – 149

Korn Ferry Tour Memorial Health Championship, Illinois • 1 – Paul Barjon 65-62-66-65 – 258 $180,000 • T39 Curtis Luck 67-69-64-69 -269 $4,900 • MC Brett Drewitt 70-69 – 139 • MC Rhein Gibson 67-72 – 139

LIV Golf LIV Valderrama, Cadiz, Spain • 1 – Talor Gooch 69-65-67 – 201 $4,000,000 • T12 Cameron Smith 69-72-71 – 212 $360,000 • T14 Matt Jones 71-70-72 – 213 $300,000 • T27 Marc Leishman 70-71-76 – 217 $187,500 • T31 Danny Lee (NZ) 72-73-73 – 218 $167,500 • T45 Jed Morgan 74-78-75 – 227 $126,250

PGA Tour Latinoamerica Bupa Tour Championship, Tulum, Mexico • 1 – Chandler Blanchet (playoff) 73-71-68-70 – 282 $36,000 • T4 Harry Hillier (NZ) 69-73-73-68 - 283 $N/A • T47 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 77-73-80-72 – 302 $N/A

PGA Tour Canada ATB Classic, Alberta • 1 – Davis Lamb 64-68-68-70 – 270 $N/A • T5 Jack Trent 66-70-68-72 – 276 $N/A • T35 Jason Hong 70-67-75-71 – 283 $N/A • MC Cory Crawford 69-76 – 145

LET Access Series Vasteras Open, Sweden • 1 – Puk Lyng Thomsen 69-66-73 – 208 $6,400 • T4 Amy Walsh 68-76-70 – 214 $2,270 • T6 Kelsey Bennett 69-75-71 – 215 $1,360 • MC Kristalle Blum 79-74 – 153