Aussies on Tour: Porter enters major stage

24 Apr 2025 | Professional golf |

Queensland’s Cassie Porter will make her first appearance in a major with the ringing endorsement of a fellow Aussie with major championship pedigree at The Chevron Championship starting Thursday night in Texas.

Of the seven Australians to tee it up in the first LPGA major of 2025, Porter is the only one who has to manage major debutant nerves.

But after earning promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2025 via the Epson Tour, the 22-year-old has made a quick transition to the highest echelon in women’s golf.

A member of the Golf Australia Rookie Squad, Porter’s place in the field this week was secured with a fourth-place finish at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, a result that world No.5 Hannah Green believes is an indicator of even bigger things to come.

“I played a practise round with Cassie a couple of weeks ago when we played in Phoenix and she was kind of saying she’s a little bit of a homebody like myself and how to manage things when it comes to schedules,” said Green, the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion.

“It’s obviously great that she’s had a good finish so early in the year so she can at least know what events she’ll get into and what she won’t.

“Chevron is a great course. There is a lot of water and I’m sure she’s kind of used to that playing in Queensland and Sydney.

“She hits a long ball and that will be really beneficial in any major championship. Hopefully having her coach Dan (Morrison) on the bag, if she’s in some tricky moments, that will be able to give her some clarity and some help out there.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the Aussie girls play well this week.”

Porter has the honour of being the first of the Aussies away tonight, teeing off at 10:59pm Thursday night alongside Thai pair Ariya Jutanugarn and Chanettee Wannasaen.

As the women take centre stage, there is a strong Australasian presence at the DP World Tour’s Hainan Open in China, there are nine Aussies contesting the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions and Karl Vilips will partner former Stanford teammate Michael Thorbjornsen and Cam Davis has teamed up with Adam Svensson as he returns to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the first time since 2019.

There is a return to action too for Ripper GC. Winners of the team event as Marc Leishman claimed the LIV Golf Miami individual title, the Ripper GC will be hoping to go back-to-back at the inaugural LIV Golf Mexico City.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas 10:59pm Cassie Porter 11:54pm Gabriela Ruffels 12:05am* Hira Naveed 3:59am Stephanie Kyriacou 4:10am* Hannah Green 4:21am* Lydia Ko (NZ) 4:32am* Minjee Lee 4:43am* Grace Kim

Recent champion: Nelly Korda Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2000, 2006) Prize money: $US8m TV times: Live 1am-5am, 8am-10am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana 10:39pm* Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen 10:52pm Cam Davis/Adam Svensson 4:10am Ryan Fox (NZ)/Garrick Higgo

Recent champions: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry Past Aussie winners: Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt (2017); Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman (2021) Prize money: $US9.2m TV times: Live 10pm-8am Thursday; Live 10:45pm-8am Friday; Live 10:30pm-8am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, John Senden.

Recent champion: Stephen Ames Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2m TV times: 12pm-1:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

LIV Golf LIV Golf Mexico City Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US20m TV times: Live from 5am Saturday, 4am Sunday, Monday on 7 Mate.

DP World Tour Hainan Classic Blackstone Course, Mission Hills Resort Haikou, Hainan Island, China 9am Jason Scrivener 9:50am* Elvis Smylie 10:20am George Worrall 1:50pm* Brett Coletta 2:10pm Daniel Hillier (NZ) 2:30pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 3:30pm Danny List 3:30pm* Daniel Gale

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2.55m

Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas 11:13pm Rhein Gibson 4:27am Harrison Endycott 4:49am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Tim Widing Past Aussie winners: Prize money: $US1m

Epson Tour IOA Championship Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, Beaumont, California Australians in the field: Robyn Choi, Su Oh

Recent champion: Juliana Hung Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US1m

Japan Golf Tour Maezawa Cup MZ Golf Club, Chiba 9:20am* Brad Kennedy 10:55am Michael Hendry (NZ)

Recent champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: ¥200m

PGA Tour Americas KIA Open Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador 2:10am Charlie Hillier (NZ) 3:30am* Grant Booth

Recent champion: Thomas Longbella Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US225,000

Korea PGA Tour Woori Finance Championship Seowon Valley CC, Paju, South Korea 8:10am* Changgi Lee (NZ) 8:50am* Junseok Lee 1:30pm* Wonjoon Lee 2:20pm* Sungjin Yeo (NZ)

Recent champion: Lim Seong-jae Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize Money: KRW1.5b

Legends Tour Barbados Legends Hosted By Ian Woosnam Apes Hill, Barbados Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Scott Hend, Michael Long (NZ)

Recent champion: Peter Baker Past Aussie winners: Nil