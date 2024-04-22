Aussies on Tour: Ormsby runner-up in Saudi Arabia

22 Apr 2024 | Professional golf |

South Australian Wade Ormsby has delivered his best result in more than a year with a runner-up finish at the Asian Tour’s Saudi Open in Saudi Arabia.

Winner of the International Series Thailand last March, Ormsby began the final round needing to make up nine shots on runaway leader, American John Catlin.

Playing in the final group, Ormsby threw everything he had, hitting 16 of 18 greens in a superb round of 7-under 64.

It was enough to secure outright second as Catlin continued his dominant run with a 5-under par 66 and seven-shot triumph.

“John had a big lead, it was difficult, you just want to go out and play as well as you can,” said Ormsby.

“I played great, probably one little blemish on number five. There were a couple of potential tiny openings there, but he closed the door straight away.

“I am really happy with the way I played. First week after 10 years with a new caddie, Mike, so it’s nice to get off on the right foot.”

Four of the 18 Aussies in the field in Saudi Arabia finished the week inside the top 10.

The ageless Scott Hend set a cracking early pace and held on to earn a share of eighth, Maverick Antcliff (64) and Aaron Wilkin (70) logging top-20 finishes.

The women’s game crowned Nelly Korda a major champion for a second time at The Chevron Championship as Gabi Ruffels and Stephanie Kyriacou ended the week as the leading Aussies.

It marked Korda’s fifth consecutive LPGA Tour win, matching the all-time record that she now shares with Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005).

Ruffels sat just outside the top 10 entering the final round but endured a difficult finish, including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Harrison Endycott was tied for 33rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship but Jason Day and Cam Davis will have to wait an extra day to know their final result after the RBC Heritage was forced into a Monday finish.

Day (66) and Davis (67) both completed their fourth rounds as Masters champion Scottie Scheffler established a five-stroke lead with three holes to play at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Australian flag was prominent too on the PGA TOUR Champions, Steve Allan’s first top-five finish leading the way at the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

Photo: Jason Butler/Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas 1 Nelly Korda 68-69-69-69—275 $US1.2m T40 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-69-73-75—289 $37,299 T40 Gabriela Ruffels 69-73-70-77—289 $37,299 T54 Robyn Choi 73-73-69-77—292 $23,365 T70 Sarah Kemp 70-73-75-80—298 $15,150 T72 Karis Davidson 72-74-74-79—299 $14,515 MC Grace Kim 76-72—148 MC Hannah Green 77-72—149 MC Minjee Lee 74-77—151 MC Hira Naveed 78-77—155

Asian Tour Saudi Open presented by PIF Riyadh Golf Club, Saudia Arabia 1 John Catlin 65-67-62-66—260 $US180,000 2 Wade Ormsby 66-69-68-64—267 $110,000 T8 Scott Hend 66-67-70-71—274 $22,950 T14 Maverick Antcliff 67-73-72-64—276 $13,850 T17 Aaron Wilkin 73-64-70-70—277 $10,672.73 T28 Jordan Zunic 72-67-71-68—278 $8,280 T28 Harrison Crowe 68-71-70-69—278 $8,280 T37 Jack Thompson 71-70-67-72—280 $6,800 T43 Travis Smyth 70-72-69-71—282 $5,450 T62 Sam Brazel 70-72-73-72—287 $3,050 MC Justin Warren 67-76—143 MC Jed Morgan 73-70—143 MC Lachlan Barker 69-74—143 MC Daniel Gale 76-68—144 MC Todd Sinnott 70-74—144 MC Deyen Lawson 73-71—144 MC Zach Murray 73-73—146 MC Kevin Yuan 71-75—146 MC Doug Klein 73-79—152

PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Cse), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic 1 Billy Horschel 67-69-66-63—265 $US720,000 T33 Harrison Endycott 68-70-71-69—278 $22,800

Ladies European Tour Joburg Ladies Open Modderfontein Golf Club, South Africa 1 Chiara Tamburlini 70-68-67-70—275 €45,000 MC Amy Walsh 81-80—161

Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida 1 Tim Widing 67-64-67-66—264 Won on second hole of sudden death playoff T84 John Lyras 67-67-76-73—283 86 Brett Drewitt 67-69-78-71—285 MC Dimi Papadatos 69-73—142 MC Rhein Gibson 69-73—142

Challenge Tour Abu Dhabi Challenge Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE 1 Garrick Porteous 66-63-64-63—256 €45,148.70 T55 Hayden Hopewell 65-70-66-72—273 €973.52 MC Connor McKinney 66-71—137 MC Tom Power Horan 69-68—137 MC Haydn Barron 71-72—143

PGA TOUR Champions Invited Celebrity Classic Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain 1 Paul Broadhurst 65-66—131 $US330,000 5 Steve Allan 69-66—135 $105,600 T6 Stuart Appleby 71-65—136 $68,200 T12 Richard Green 69-68—137 $38,802 T12 Greg Chalmers 68-69—137 $38,802 T26 David McKenzie 70-69—139 $17,527 T26 John Senden 66-73—139 $17,527 T35 Mark Hensby 69-71—140 $12,194 T48 David Bransdon 71-71—142 $6,820 T53 Michael Wright 70-73—143 $4,730 T61 Rod Pampling 73-71—144 $3,190

PGA TOUR Americas 69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Reduced to 54 holes due to rain 1 Matthew Anderson 63-65-69—197 $US40,500 MC Jason Hong 73-68—141