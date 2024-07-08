Aussies on Tour: Micheluzzi stuns at BMW International

08 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

Victorian David Micheluzzi has taken a big step towards securing his future on the DP World Tour with a runner-up finish at the BMW International Open in Germany.

Just two weeks after leaving the KLM Open in despair at the state of his game, Micheluzzi led after Round 1 at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich and stayed in the hunt until the very end.

Two strokes back at the start of Round 4, Micheluzzi (68) was unable to rein in Scotsman Ewan Ferguson (68), finishing tied with Englishman Jordan Smith (70) in second spot for his best result in his rookie season.

The 2022/2023 Order of Merit winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Micheluzzi has now moved up 63 spots to 57th in the Race to Dubai standings, the top 110 at season’s end to earn full status for 2025.

“It’s amazing how things can change so quickly in this game,” Micheluzzi said in an Instagram post.

“Two weeks ago, after the second round in Amsterdam, I had no idea where things were at and I came third last.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to (caddie) Ben Brewer for putting up with my s***; he is a big reason why things have changed so quickly!”

Producing the type of finish that became commonplace in his three-win season on home soil, Micheluzzi signed off on his best finish on the DP World Tour with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish, his 3-wood to six feet on the last one of the shots of the week.

Travis Smyth led the way for the 19 Aussies in action at the International Series Morocco but it was a Kiwi in Ben Campbell who left with the second Asian Tour victory of his career.

American John Catlin looked to have the title secured when he led by three with three holes to play but Campbell produced a stunning eagle-birdie finish to tie Catlin at 15-under and send it to a playoff.

It would take just one extra hole to decide the outcome, Campbell converting his birdie chance from 10 feet as Catlin missed from a similar range to complete a stunning comeback.

“I didn’t have my best out there today and I just kept saying to Mike (his caddie), I’ve just got to find something and just stay patient,” said Campbell.

“I went flag hunting on 16 and leaked it right, and hit a great bunker shot there. I said to Mike, if I can find a birdie-eagle, you never know. So I did that, and then to hole a putt like that in the playoff, it’s always good.”

A 63 in Round 2 was the cornerstone of Brad Kennedy’s tie for 12th at the Japan Professional Golf Championship while a pair of 66s on the weekend earned Jason Day a tie for 23rd at the John Deere Classic.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois 1 Davis Thompson 63-67-62-64—256 $US1.44m T23 Jason Day 69-67-66-66—268 $83,600 MC Harrison Endycott 68-71—139

DP World Tour BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany 1 Ewen Ferguson 67-64-71-68—270 €392,710.62 2 David Micheluzzi 66-70-68-68—272 €199,820.41 T17 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-70-69—279 €29,876.81 MC Sam Jones (NZ) 69-73—142 MC Andrew Martin 72-71—143 MC Tom Power Horan 68-75—143 MC Haydn Barron 70-75—145 MC Jason Scrivener 73-72—145 MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-74—147

Asian Tour International Series Morocco Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco 1 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-70-68-71—277 $US360,000 Won in sudden-death playoff T5 Travis Smyth 69-69-70-73—281 $74,300 T28 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 66-77-71-74—288 $16,560 T37 Wade Ormsby 71-75-71-73—290 $12,820 T42 Lachlan Barker 72-74-72-73—291 $10,900 T49 Doug Klein 74-71-72-76—293 $8,433.33 T62 Justin Warren 74-72-79-70—295 $5,800 69 Harrison Crowe 76-70-73-82—301 $4,600 MC Scott Hend 71-76—147 MC Todd Sinnott 78-69—147 MC Jed Morgan 77-70—147 MC Andrew Dodt 73-75—148 MC Maverick Antcliff 74-74—148 MC Deyen Lawson 74-74—148 MC Kevin Yuan 76-73—149 MC Aaron Wilkin 71-79—150 MC Sam Brazel 76-76—152 MC Zach Murray 72-81—153 MC Jack Thompson 76-78—154 MC Marcus Fraser 80-75—155 WD Brendan Jones 80

Ladies European Tour Aramco Team Series – London Centurion Club, London 1 Leona Maguire 66-72-73—211 €69,435.75 T42 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-76-74—224 €2,368.53 T51 Kirsten Rudgeley 78-73-75—226 €1,706.14 MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-83—154 MC Whitney Hillier 80-76—156

Japan Golf Tour Japan Professional Golf Championship Fuji Country Kani Club (Shino Cse), Gifu 1 Yuta Sugiura 65-66-65-72—268 ¥30m T12 Brad Kennedy 70-63-70-70—273 ¥3.18m MC Michael Hendry 68-76—144

LET Access Series PGA Championship Gothenburg Albatross GolfKlubb, Sweden 1 Natacha Host Husted 70-72-69—211 €6,400 T10 Kelsey Bennett 71-81-68—220 €1,020 T15 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-75-75—222 €840 MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 77-82—159 WD Hanee Song (NZ) 80