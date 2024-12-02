Aussies on Tour: Legends chase unique Q School hat-trick

02 Dec 2024 | Professional golf |

A host of Aussie greats will seek to extend their country’s recent dominance when Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament tees off in Arizona on Tuesday.

A 15-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour with more than ¥1 billion in total prize money, Brendan Jones turns 50 next March but is hoping to join the growing band of Aussies plying their trade on the over-50s tour in the US.

Twelve months ago, medallist Cameron Percy, Steve Allan, David Bransdon and Michael Wright took four of the five spots on offer while Victorian Richard Green was medallist in 2022 to secure his status.

Joining Jones in trying to complete an Aussie hat-trick are Mathew Goggin, Brad Kennedy, Andre Stolz and Scott Barr.

A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Goggin (pictured) has two top-five finishes on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia in the past 18 months and was runner-up at both the NSW Senior Open and Australian PGA Senior Championship in the past month. He made two starts on the Champions Tour in 2024 at the US Senior Open and Sanford International before taking medallist honours at First Stage of Q School two weeks ago.

A four-time PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner, Stolz won a second Australian PGA Senior at Richmond by five strokes and is making a return to Q School.

Kennedy’s three Japan Golf Tour wins and five PGA Tour of Australasia victories have all come after the age of 35 and is making his first Q School appearance after celebrating his 50th birthday in June.

A three-time winner on the PGA Legends Tour this season, 52-year-old Barr continues to make appearances on the PGA Tour of Australasia, finishing tied for 21st at the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie in October.

As the seniors look ahead to 2025, West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley brought her Ladies European Tour season to an end in Spain.

Needing to finish top 10 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into Final Stage of LPGA Tour Q Series, Rudgeley had to settle for 12th after finishing tied for 37th at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.

A tie for 37th was the best the Aussie contingent could muster also at the International Series Qatar, Justin Warren, Travis Smyth, Jed Morgan, Matt Jones and Zach Murray all coming in 15 strokes adrift of champion Peter Uihlein.

Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament-Final Stage TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona 2:41am* Dominic Barson (NZ) 3:03am Mathew Goggin 3:14am* Andre Stolz 3:36am Brad Kennedy 4:09am Brendan Jones 4:42am Scott Barr2023 champion: Cameron Percy Past Aussie winners: Peter Senior (2009), Richard Green (2022), Cameron Percy (2023) Prize money: $200,000

Results Asian Tour International Series Qatar Doha Golf Club, Qatar 1 Peter Uihlein 68-64-71-69—272 $US450,000 T13 Ben Campbell (NZ) 70-70-71-72—283 $33,916.67 T37 Justin Warren 71-71-74-71—287 $14,510.42 T37 Zach Murray 72-69-72-74—287 $14,510.42 T37 Jed Morgan 73-70-73-71—287 $14,510.42 T37 Travis Smyth 75-69-73-70—287 $14,510.42 T37 Matt Jones 74-70-73-70—287 $14,510.42 T49 Jack Thompson 68-73-72-75—288 $11,500 T49 Aaron Wilkin 70-74-75-69—288 $11,500 T52 Wade Ormsby 71-73-69-76—289 $9,900 T66 Maverick Antcliff 70-71-76-77—294 $6,500 MC Kevin Yuan 71-77—148 MC Scott Hend 72-76—148 MC Andrew Dodt 70-78—148 MC Marcus Fraser 74-76—150

Japan Golf Tour Golf Nippon Series JT Cup Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club, Tokyo 1 Shaun Norris 67-68-65-68—268 T25 Michael Hendry 70-71-72-72—285

Ladies European Tour Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Spain 1 Carlota Ciganda 67-66-66-71—270 €105,000 T37 Kirsten Rudgeley 74-69-73-70—286 €4,382