Aussies on Tour: Lee siblings snare top-10s

14 Oct 2024 | Professional golf |

Big sister Minjee Lee claimed bragging rights but only just as she and brother Min Woo led the way for Aussies around the world.

From the point of an opening round of 5-under 67 Minjee was never far from the top of the leaderboard at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event in China.

A second consecutive 67 on Friday saw Minjee enter the weekend just two strokes off the lead, ultimately finishing in eighth position after rounds of 71-69 over the final two days.

Now ranked No.16 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, it is a second straight top-finish for Minjee, replicating her strong end to the season of a year ago.

“I like playing in Asia. A lot of my family come out to watch, and I have a nice fan support group here as well,” Lee said about playing in Shanghai for the fourth time.

“It makes me feel more at home. Obviously, I enjoy playing everywhere, but Asia, it’s close to my heritage, and just nice to be here.”

Min Woo was also in Asia this past week, defending his SJM Macao Open crown at Macau Golf and Country Club.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan shot 9-under 61 and was never headed, Min Woo making steady progress up the leaderboard through the week with rounds of 68-68-67-66 to earn a share of ninth.

The putter proved to be Min Woo’s greatest weapon in his 4-under round on Sunday, needing just 12 putts on the back nine and 26 total to secure just his third top-10 of the year.

David Micheluzzi kept his hopes alive of qualifying for the DP World Tour Playoffs with a tie for 27th at the FedEx Open de France while Phoenix Campbell claimed low amateur honours at the Japan Open in his final event before turning professional.

Photos: Zhe Ji/Getty Images (Minjee Lee); Asian Tour (Min Woo Lee)

Results

PGA TOUR Black Desert Championship Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah T46 Ryan Fox (NZ) 65-72-68-70—275 MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 69-69—138 MC Aaron Baddeley 70-74—144

LPGA Tour Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China 1 Ruoning Yin 70-66-63-64—263 $US315,000 8 Minjee Lee 67-67-71-69—274 $52,307 T47 Hannah Green 77-70-69-69—285 $7,608 T53 Hira Naveed 73-68-71-74—286 $6,657

DP World Tour FedEx Open de France Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France 1 Dan Bradbury 67-66-69-66—268 €505,265.12 T27 David Micheluzzi 72-67-67-70—276 €27,343.76

Asian Tour SJM Macao Open Macau Golf and Country Club, Macao, China 1 Rattanon Wannasrichan 61-66-67-66—260 $US180,000 T9 Min Woo Lee 68-68-67-66—269 $18,550 T19 Sam Brazel 63-69-70-70—272 $11,050 T23 Douglas Klein 67-68-69-69—273 $9,550 T23 Kevin Yuan 69-67-68-69—273 $9,550 T23 Jack Thompson 72-64-68-69—273 $9,550 T37 Maverick Antcliff 73-66-70-68—277 $6,410 T37 Scott Hend 70-68-73-66—277 $6,410 T56 Wade Ormsby 70-68-70-75—283 $3,400 T56 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 70-65-74-74—283 $3,400 T61 Aaron Wilkin 72-68-70-74—284 $3,050 T63 Marcus Fraser 74-66-75-70—285 $2,850 T68 Justin Warren 68-71-80-69—288 $2,350 MC Jordan Zunic 71-70—141 MC Zach Murray 71-70—141 MC Todd Sinnott 71-70—141 MC Jed Morgan 72-70—142 MC Lachlan Barker 71-72—143 MC Harrison Crowe 70-74—144 MC Deyen Lawson 70-74—144 MC Nick Voke (NZ) 73-72—145 WD Brendan Jones 71 WD Andrew Dodt

Ladies European Tour Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan Sunrise Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei 1 Chiara Tamburlini 66-73-68-69—276 $US182,902.40 T46 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-76-73-73—293 $4,618.29

Japan Golf Tour Japan Open Tokyo Golf Club, Saitama 1 Shugo Imahira 66-72-70-68—276 ¥42m T25 Michael Hendry (NZ) 74-74-73-71—292 ¥1.533m T31 Brad Kennedy 72-76-67-78—293 ¥1.365m T34 Phoenix Campbell 70-78-74-72—294 ——- MC Adam Scott 75-76—151

PGA TOUR Champions SAS Championship Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina 1 Jerry Kelly 67-69-67—203 $US315,000 T5 Steven Alker 69-70-69—208 $92,000 T11 Michael Wright 69-73-69—211 $42,000 T29 Steve Allan 73-71-70—214 $14,560 T29 Cameron Percy 71-69-74—214 $14,560 T45 Rod Pampling 74-69-74—217 $8,400 T47 Mark Hensby 73-74-71—218 $6,720 T53 Greg Chalmers 70-74-75—219 $4,935 T61 David Bransdon 74-76-72—222 $3,150 T68 Stuart Appleby 80-74-70—224 $2,037 73 John Senden 81-73-73—227 $1,470 WD Richard Green 72-70—142

Challenge Tour Hainan Open 2024 Sanya Luhuitou GC, Donghai Bay, China 1 Hamish Brown 66-70-67-66—269 €73,160.56 T49 Hayden Hopewell 70-71-74-69—284 €1,920.46 MC George Worrall 75-72—147

Korean PGA Tour Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open Asiad Country Club, Korea 1 Jang Yu-bin 65-69-73-68—275 Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff T42 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 70-72-73-70—285 T48 Wonjoon Lee 74-68-74-71—287 T62 Kevin Chun 75-68-76-75—294 MC Junseok Lee 74-73—147 MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-75—148

Sunshine Tour Vodacom Origins of Golf – Wild Coast Wild Coast Sun Country Club, Port Edward, South Africa 1 Jonathan Broomhead 70-66-63—199 MC Austin Bautista 68-74—142